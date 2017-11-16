Roselyn Sanchez addresses haters and concerned fans who questioned her decision to host Latin Grammys just weeks after giving birth to son Dylan.

Roselyn Sanchez defended her right to be a working mom last night on Instagram. The Puerto Rican actress faced mounting criticism and concern from fans hosting the Latin Grammys tonight, just weeks after giving birth to son Dylan Gabriel. In her video post, the Devious Maids star assured followers she was feeling well and taking necessary precautions.

“I have read comments on my social media that show there are a lot of people worried. They tell me: ‘Roselyn, take care of yourself. You just had a baby and it’s dangerous. You have to rest for 40 days.’ You are absolutely right, but I already committed. I’m here. I’m not 100 percent recovered, but I feel good. I promise you that I’m taking care of myself. The baby is at the hotel with his two nannies and he is calm. Everything is OK, so don’t worry. We are going to do the show tomorrow. It’s going to come out great. I’m doing it with a lot of love for all my people in Puerto Rico. To represent my country, I’ll make the sacrifice. Pray for me. The show will be spectacular,” she said.

Sánchez also assured her fans that she wasn’t giving up on breast feeding. She posted a tender image of herself nursing her newborn on Instagram and wrote: “Today is going to be crazy amazing!! Pero lo primero es primero… [but first things first] nursing baby Dylan to start my day right! #latingrammys #workingmom.”

Two days ago, the boricua beauty shared photos of herself arriving in Las Vegas and getting ready for rehearsals. She appears without makeup, forgoing glam, as she gets her hair done. “Getting ready to host the Latin Grammys. Vegas here we come… con bebé y to’ [with baby and all!],” her bilingual caption reads.

Sánchez and her husband Eric Winter made their daughter Sebella “Sebi” Rose, 5, a big sister with the birth of their son Dylan on Nov. 3. “After many years of dreaming about you,” she wrote alongside photos she shared exclusively with People en Español, “You came into our lives in perfect condition! We are all so happy with your arrival.”