Here Are the Hottest Styles from Last Night's Latin Grammys

Lena Hansen
November 17, 2017 11:00 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/chica/camila-cabello-daddy-yankee-havana-remix/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Camila Cabello</a> looked like a princess in this ethereal glittery dress andsilver stilettos.</p>
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
<p>Roselyn S&aacute;nchez, <a href="https://people.com/chica/roselyn-sanchez-criticized-for-working-after-birth-of-baby-dylan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">who hosted the awards show</a>, showed off her sexy post-baby bod in black cut-out gown.</p>
Denise Truscello/Getty
<p>Chiquinquir&aacute; Delgado, the host of Univision&#8217;s dance show <em>Mira Quien Baila</em>, co-hosted the gala&#8217;s red carpet in a sultry design.</p>
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images )
<p>Prince Royce&#8217;s girlfriend, <a href="https://people.com/chica/emeraude-toubia-chica-interview/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Shadowhunters</em>&#8216; actress Emeraude Toubia</a>, chose a daring electric blue strapless dress with bronze stilettos.</p>
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p>Bachata singer Leslie Grace was a vision in this long black gown with silver shimmer.</p>
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p><a href="https://people.com/chica/ana-de-armas-talks-fashion-and-beauty/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Blade Runner 2049&#8217;s</em> star Ana de Armas</a> looked stunning in this black and silver mini dress with puffed shoulders paired with classic black stilettos.</p>
(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
<p>And the &#8216;Best Dressed Couple Award&#8217; goes to&#8230;Colombian singer Juanes and his wife, actress Karen Martinez.&nbsp;</p>
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p>Wilmer Valderrama looked slick in this modern black suit. The actor sent love and support to DREAMers at the ceremony.</p>
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p>Colombian singer Maluma dazzled in a navy suit with bow-tie and stylish black loafers.</p>
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p><em>Jane the Virgin&#8217;</em>s Jaime Camil co-hosted the awards show, keeping it classic in a tux.</p>
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p>Puerto Rican rapper Black Bunny went fashion-forward in this black embroidered suit.</p>
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS)
<p>Luis Fonsi channeled James Bond in a&nbsp;black and white tux with bow-tie.</p>
(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
<p>&#8220;Mi Gente&#8221; singer J. Balvin stood out in an impeccable black suit and neon hair.</p>
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS)
