Jennifer Lopez Teams Up With Missoni and Saks Fifth Avenue for Women's Cancer Research Fund

As if we needed another reason to love J. Lo, the stunning actress and singer has just teamed up with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, Missoni, and Saks Fifth Avenue to help fundraise for Saks’s annual charity “Key to the Cure.”

Every year, the WCRF chooses an ambassador to front their campaign. Halle Berry and Penelope Cruz have assumed the role in past years. This time around it’s the World Dance Judge. As ambassador, Lopez will promote the $35 limited-edition Missoni tees, whose net sales will be donated to 12 different cancer charities.

“For almost two decades, Key to the Cure has been one of the most iconic and valuable programs that Saks executes each year,” Marc J. Metrick, President of Saks Fifth Avenue, shared in a release. “We look forward to raising funds for WCRF, as well as cancer research and treatment organizations around the country, and are confident that we will be successful, especially with the extraordinary support from both Jennifer Lopez and Missoni.”

The Puerto Rican singer, who co-founded the Lopez Family Foundation, a non-profit focused on improving the wellness of women and children with greater access to medical care, has demonstrated her commitment to women’s health. And what better partner than Missoni? Angela Missoni has always been philanthropic and even created a capsule collection in 2011 whose proceeds helped support families in Ghana through the charity OrphanAid.

Last year, designer Christian Louboutin created a white tee with a graphic of a pink stiletto and a gold key for the heel for WCRF. For this year’s charitable tee, Missoni has added their signature zigzag print to a white tee in pink, yellow, blue, and burgundy.

Mark your calendars! The limited edition tee launches October 1st and will be available for purchase at saksfifthavenue.com through the end of the month.