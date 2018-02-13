The Selena amor remains strong in 2018 with the confirmation of the fourth annual of Fiesta de la Flor, a two-day festival that honors the life and legacy of the late Tejano superstar. The festival, set to take place on April 13 and 14 in Quintanilla’s hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, has announced details of the celebration including special guests, including Latina pop sensation Becky G, who has collaborated on updated versions of Quinanilla’s songs.

The event will feature a silent disco and panels in addition to musical performances. One panel, titled One Person Unites Us and featuring Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, is sure to draw crowds. “Excited to celebrate yet another year! See y’all there April 13 & 14th!!! #fiestadelaflor,” Suzette wrote on Instagram this week. Also on the panel? YouTube star Desi Perkins, who transformed into the Tex-Mex queen for the Selena x MAC collection and again last Halloween.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“(Perkins) is a huge Selena fan and she has millions of fans who follow her on Youtube,” said Suzette. “She dressed up as Selena and she did an incredible transformation to look like my sister and I’m excited to have her.” She described the panel, telling The Caller Times: “It’s a fun way to have a conversation of how important Selena is to women all over today and a way for fans to ask questions. This sit down gives you a chance to learn how Selena has inspired them and inspired us all.”

Joining “Mayores” singer Becky G at the festival will be The Mavericks, Los Palominos and Elida Reyna.

Even aside from last March’s Fiesta de la Flor — which included a wax Selena from Madame Tussaud’s and grabbed more than 55,000 attendees — 2017 was a big year for Selena fans. She was celebrated with a Google Doodle and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, not to mention the Tejano legend’s introduction to the younger generation through social media superstars like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato, who also channeled her for Halloween.