Fans Respond to Cardi B's Hilarious Spot on Amazon's 'Alexa Loses Her Voice' Ad

Alexa, or should we say, Balexa, stole the show last Sunday.

Amazon aired their newest commercial online last week ahead of the 52nd Super Bowl on Feb. 4 and aired it again during the fourth quarter of football’s biggest game. Now the numbers are in and the ad from the online retail giant ranks highest among marketing professionals and consumers. Among marketing pros surveyed by Ad Age‘s Morning Consult “Alexa Loses Her Voice” was voted the most entertaining and best overall ad, and USA Today‘s Super Bowl Ad Meter, which is based on consumer responses, gave the spot its highest ranking.

In the ad, when Alexa, Amazon’s popular virtual assistant who can answer questions like “What’s the weather in New York City,” suddenly loses her voice, familiar faces — celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Rebel Wilson, actor Sir Anthony Hopkins and more — step in as her colorful replacements, including chart-topping rapper Cardi B, whose appearance was a fan favorite. The Bronx-born artist makes a joke of a student asking how close Mars is to Earth in her distinct accent complete with her odd bird-like sounds: “Who far is Mars? Well how’m I supposed to know I never been there! This guy wanna to go to Mars! For what? There’s not even oxygen there!”

At another point in the commercial, a restrained, somber man asks Alexa to play some mellow country music and gets hilariously blasted with Cardi B’s record-breaking hit “Bodak Yellow.” Fans of the singer turned to social media to celebrate Cardi’s unforgettable bit.

Check out all the hype:

CARDI B was the best Alexa 😂😂 clearly — 🤴🏾 S T O N E Y (@KingStoneyTho) February 5, 2018

Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad has Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, Gordon Ramsay and Anthony Hopkins. I’ll consider Alexa with Cardi’s voice. pic.twitter.com/AVEPh6ifkO — Odunayo (@OdunEweniyi) February 1, 2018

i wish my alexa was in cardi b’s voice — Jordan Jensen (@JensenJjensen14) February 5, 2018

One ad in the Super Bowl 2018 i liked was “Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?” for Amazon. It was funny and entertaining to watch during the super bowl because Cardi B was in it. #SBDECA #CGHSDECA #FLDECA — Ariel💖 (@ariellx0) February 6, 2018

the commercial when alexa loses her voice is most definitely the best, especially since it featured the very entertaining and funny artist, Cardi B. very well worth it #SBDECA #CGHSDECA #FLDECA — ashlee (@ashleeknightt) February 6, 2018

The ad for Alexa was funny and abstract and I especially love the addition of famous female rapper Cardi B #SBDECA #CGHSDECA #FLDECA — Poppin 💕Chelsea (@chelseaa0xx) February 6, 2018

For fans who didn’t get enough Cardi action from the commercial, Amazon added the performer’s voice to the home device in real life. Now users can ask: “Alexa, did Cardi B. like being Alexa?” and the rapper will answer herself.