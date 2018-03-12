Eva Longoria certainly has that pregnancy glow!

The Mexican-American actress and L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman shared a powerful message about raising her future son to be respectful and appreciative of women. In the March 8 Instagram video, the 42-year-old producer and activist congratulated ladies on International Women’s Day. “We have this wonderful wave of future feminists coming into this world with a different view of what this global community we live in should look like. I’m so excited that I’m having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women and I think it’s important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it,” Longoria says.

“This #WomensDay I’d like to thank the future generations of women (and men!) who will pick up the baton and carry on the fight for gender equality,” she captioned the video.

Longoria — who shares credits with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez in the upcoming comedy Overboard (due out in April) — spoke to PEOPLE CHICA about feeling empowered by her son’s presence in her belly. “Having my life now with my son and living it with him is great. When I’m directing, he is with me; at the Golden Globes, he is with me. [It] makes me very happy,” she says.

However, fashion fittings during this stage has had its challenges, the supporter of the Time’s Up Movement admits. “Awards season was definitely tricky. I never had such a big bump to navigate in picking dresses, but it was a success. Thank God, we all wore black!” she jokes.

Her pregnancy has made for some fun anecdotes: “I had a shoot for L’Oréal, but no one knew I was pregnant yet. Then nothing fit and L’Oréal was like: ‘It’s so weird. We got the right sizes.’ And I said: ‘I know, I don’t know what’s happening. Must be the wrong sizes,'” she recounts with a laugh.

The mom-to-be is also staying busy with TV projects, directing episodes of Black-ish and The Mick for example. “My husband [Jose Bastón] is amazed that I’ll keep working probably until the last days [of pregnancy]. I’ll get to rest later!”