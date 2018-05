Mexican actresses Angelica Vale (left) and her mother Angelica Maria attended the premiere with Vale’s son Daniel. Vale plays Mamá Imelda while María is, naturally, Abuelita [Little Grandmother].

“All my life I wanted to work with Disney, it was a dear dream of mine,” Vale told People en Español. “It was on my bucket list.” Check!

María added of her role: “I’m the grandma. I throw my flip-flop every time I get mad. It’s a very fun character. The movie makes you laugh, it makes you cry. You leave feeling happy, filled with joy and enthusiasm.”