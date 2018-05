In October 2016, Demi Lovato said she wasn’t “meant for this business and the media” and would be stepping out of the spotlight the following year.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer returned to work in July 2017 with a fresh mindset and new music. “Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness,” she wrote. “I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is.”