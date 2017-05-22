Camila Cabello’s First Solo Single Samples This Iconic Christina Aguilera Song

During the weekend, rising solo star Camila Cabello released her first two singles—”Crying in the Club” and “I Have Questions”—off her upcoming album The Hurting The Healing The Loving. As both songs have been making their way up the charts, the former Fifth Harmony member gave a explosive performance for her first live solo television debut at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

What many may not have noticed is that her first single “Crying in the Club” actually gives a nod to music star Christina Aguilera. The new pop/dance track samples Aguilera’s breakout hit “Genie in a Bottle” from 1999, when Cabello was just 2 years old. The melody from Xtina’s song can be heard throughout “Crying in the Club,” especially during the chorus. For this fiery track, Cabello worked with Sia, Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

“I feel like [this song] was definitely a part of the healing. The lyrics are very hopeful but the beat is very intense,” Cabello tells Zane Lowe for an interview on Beats 1. “I never just want to make a straight up happy song; it’s just not in my nature. The beat has this very intense cathartic feeling about it and I felt like that’s what the writing process was saying to me.”

The 20-year-old has been making a name for herself since departing 5H with not only working on her own album but also collaborating with some of the biggest names in music including Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull, J Balvin and Cashmere Cat.

Cabello’s album The Hurting The Healing The Loving is set to release this summer.