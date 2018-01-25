WATCH: Camila Cabello's Best TV Moments

Camila Cabello has been rocking the small screen to promote her solo album Camila, which currently sits atop Billboard‘s 200 chart. Here is a roundup of the 20-year-old singer’s most memorable TV moments so far:

1. Her jam session on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer did a quirky fun acoustic rendition of megabit “Havana” with hip hop band The Roots and Jimmy Fallon himself, who grooved and sang to the beat.

2. Her high-glam, über-sexy performance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Cabello sang her addictive tune “Havana” cabaret style, transforming DeGeneres’s studio into a 1950’s Cuban night club. “I have been waiting months for our next guest to come and sing this song. I love it so much,” Degeneres said before introducing the former Fifth Harmony band member.

3. Her gripping rendition of her new single “Never Be the Same” on Good Morning America. “I’m so excited, literally I couldn’t sleep last night. I woke up at 4 a.m. to come here, but I couldn’t sleep. My heart was just beating so fast because I feel there’s been so much build up towards this moment,” she told host Michael Strahan about releasing her first solo album.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

4. Her rousing performance on Today. Cabello performed “Havana” live on the streets of New York City, turning Today Plaza into a colorful street fiesta, as she grooved alongside dancers holding flags from various countries and drummers wearing red t-shirts emblazoned with “I Stand With the DREAMers.”

“This is for the DREAMers,” she said before her performance, declaring her support for more than 800,000 young immigrants who came to the United States when they were children and made their lives here, but are now facing the threat of deportation due to the imminent revocation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. “This is America,” she said at the end of her performance, “the America we love, where no matter your race, your color, your beliefs or were you came from, if you have a dream, you can make it possible.”