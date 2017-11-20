WATCH: Haunting Trailer of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

FX debuted the official trailer for upcoming series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story last week. The show focuses on the final days and murder of the Italian fashion designer and explores the sadistic mind of his killer Andrew Cunanan, a 27-year-old serial killer, who also murdered Chicago tycoon Lee Miglin and at least three others before committing suicide.

The cast includes Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as Cunanan, Ricky Martin as Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico and Penélope Cruz as the designer’s sister Donatella Versace.

Although the network previously released teasers, the full trailer is filled with new details about the highly-anticipated series, filmed in Miami, where Versace was killed on the steps of his South Beach mansion in 1997.

In an eerie split screen scene Ramirez shared on Instagram Nov. 15, Versace narrates key points of his life: “Family is everything. My mother was a dressmaker. The first dress I ever made was for my sister. I design from the heart. Art is the passion of my life,” he says.

Interwoven throughout Versace’s remembrances, Cunanan, who had a genius-level I.Q. and regularly fabricated his history, says: “I grew up in the south of France. My father was a Philippine General. I have a doctorate from Yale. I build ocean liners. When I see something I want, I take it.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Jan. 17 on FX.