If you are Latino and you are not already under Karol G’s spell, it’s time to experience the reggaetonera magic. The stunning Colombian singer (aka Carolina Giraldo Navarro), 27, who made her mark with songs like “Ahora Me Llama” and “Mi Mala,” released her first solo album Unstoppable in October 2017 with Universal Music Latin. Here are 5 reasons to check her out.

1. She’s all about female empowerment. Her goal as a songwriter, she says, is to put out inspiring vibes. “I want women to know that it’s possible — that women have the talent, the attitude and the drive,” she tells PEOPLE CHICA. The music video “Mi Mala” — that she recorded with Venezuelan duo Mau and Ricky, Becky G, Lali Espósito and Leslie Grace — shows her fierce urban style at its best.

2. She is not afraid to break the mold. She became one of few Latin women to venture into the male-dominated trap genre for her collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on the video “Ahora me llama.” “Women loved the song because it talks about a woman with a confident attitude. It’s been the most successful song of my career. Before I met Bad Bunny, I had this image of him from his lyrics and songs, and I met a very cultured and nice man that I could have deep conversations with,” she says. “I would love to do another project with him.”

3. She has a positive outlook. “We see leaders in social media starting fights. I’m on the other team who likes to inspire, to leave a positive message,” she says. Her caption to the photo below, shared on Instagram on Jan. 23, reads: “Life is beautiful. The problem is that many confuse beautiful with easy. Add color and attitude to your life.”

4. She celebrates the success of her friends. Although rumors of a romance with J Balvin emerged, Karol G assures they are just great friends and she applauds his triumphs. “We hope to record something together,” she says. “We have been talking about it for about 2 years. We are like brother and sister, and I’m sure the day we collaborate it will be very powerful. I’m sure it will be magical and record-breaking, but we are friends before anything else.”

“Cheers to your success. I love you @jbalvin,” she captioned the video above partying with the “Mi Gente” singer.

5. She exudes sensuality. With her tattoos, killer curves, colorful outfits and exuberant hair (that could be dyed pink, green or braided, depending on her mood), the artist rocks a singular style all her own.