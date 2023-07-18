Cheyenne Floyd Says Cory Wharton Was the 'Roughest I've Ever Seen Him' amid Daughter's Recent Surgery (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd Davis and Zach Davis are sharing the highs and lows of their blended family life.

Chatting with PEOPLE ahead of Teen Mom: Next Chapter's season 2 premiere on Wednesday, the Think Loud Crew co-host, 30, and her entrepreneur husband, 32, talk about enjoying married life while also navigating some tough times for their blended family.

The couple, who tied the knot last September, say that "not much has changed" since making things official, but they are serious about proving their vows to each other every day.

"We know that we're married and we want to stay married," Cheyenne laughs. "And just keeping that energy of knowing we have like a responsibility to each other. But otherwise, I feel like we already lived together and had kids, so a lot is similar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part of this season will show the family of four — which includes son Ace, 2, and daughter Ryder, 6, with ex Cory Wharton — enjoying their new house.

"It wasn't a big change since we're in the same neighborhood, but the kids liked the change of scenery, " Zach tells PEOPLE. "They like the new house and everything that comes with it — the neighbors, they have new friends nearby they can go play with. Overall, it was a win-win situation."

"We kind of built our life around our neighborhood so that anything we have to do outside of school is within 10 minutes from the house," Cheyenne adds.

"We're never going far but the kids have these schedules that like, I don't understand how they do so much," she laughs.

This season will also see the new Mr. and Mrs. Davis providing their support to the other half of Ryder's parenting team, Wharton, 32, and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, as they prepared for the younger of their two daughters — Maya Grace, 13 months, and Mila Mae, 3 — to undergo open-heart surgery.

"It was rough to see them go through such a hard time," Cheyenne notes. "And for us, we just wanted to make sure that they knew that we supported them. But it was hard. It was definitely the roughest I've ever seen Cory and I was worried about him. So it's a lot of me checking in or Zach checking in."

She continues, "I think we did the best we can as Ryder's parents and as co-parents. We did our best."



Of the situation, Cheyenne explains, "Ryder knew her little sister's heart just needed some extra love from the doctors."

Cory Wharton/Instagram

"We try not to shelter her from everything that's going on because she knew. She can hear conversations, she can feel the energy in the room. But at the same time, we wanted to make sure we protected her because she holds on to everybody's feelings," she continues.

"We didn't want her to take that anxiety within starting a new school and she's in a new home. There were so many changes going on around her so we tried to protect her, but at the same time, we kept her in the loop so she felt included in what was happening with Maya."

Cheyenne looks forward to seeing fans' reactions to their story and how they'll show Selfridge the support that the 16 & Pregnant alum has come to appreciate over the years.

"I think it's always cool when a fan will find something like, in our story that I don't much about and pull that out. I feel like for this season, it's going to be a lot of health-related things, especially with Maya, and I'm excited for Taylor to get that relatability from bands of people who have children that are dealing with the same heart defect that Maya has. She's going to find a community, the same way that when I shared about Ryder's VLCAD. I found my community within the metabolic world, and it helps a lot. Those are those moments that make it worth it for me to share and to keep sharing, especially the things that can be personal and upsetting at times."



Instagram/corywharton_ig; Instagram/cheynotshy

Fans will also see a lot of sweet moments among all the kids, which Cheyenne truly cherishes.

"Ace grows up so much. He talks so much now. It's ridiculous the amount he talks now and I can't wait to see how it progresses," she laughs.

Zach laughs, "We're ready to give him back his pacifier."

"And Ryder, she's just a character. Her personality is everything. And I just love seeing them together," Cheyenne adds. "I love seeing all the kids together. When Mila, Maya, Ryder and Ace are all here and they're all running in different directions and screaming, it makes me so happy to see."

See more from Cheyenne, Zach, Cory and Taylor in Teen Mom: Next Chapter season 2, airing on MTV on Wednesday, July 19 at 8pm ET/PT.

