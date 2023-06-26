Chevy Chase to Headline Christmas Con 34 Years After 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (Exclusive)

Chevy Chase is bringing holiday cheer this year.

Chase, who portrayed Clark Griswold in the 1989 holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, is set to headline Christmas Con in New Jersey with his first-ever Christmas convention appearance, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Christmas Con, which will take place in Edison, New Jersey, between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, is a winter wonderland for Christmas fanatics — complete with a holiday market full of local artists and vendors, photo ops and other activities.

The convention is best known for its panel of Christmas movie stars, which now includes the 79-year-old Saturday Night Live alum.

Last year’s convention saw several Hallmark, Lifetime and GAF holiday stars, including Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Paul Campbell, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Autumn Reeser. They joined headliners and Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett.

Chevy Chase in 2018. S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Hallmark holiday movie favorite Tyler Hynes told PEOPLE in August at Christmas Con Pasadena that his dream Christmas-movie costar would be Chase.

"I mean, if we're talking about holiday stars, I would just think of Chevy Chase from the Lampoon movies. Christmas Vacation is one of those legendary movies I grew up on," said Hynes, 37, who also noted he was named after Chase's character in Caddyshack. "Doing these movies now and having him be in it would be a full-circle moment."

Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes, Christmas Vacation also starred Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Diane Ladd and John Randolph.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The announcement of Chase’s attendance comes on the heels of Christmas Con’s second-ever summer event, which took place June 9–11 near Hallmark headquarters in Kansas City.

Attendees too festive to wait for December got a kickstart on celebrating with featured guests like Barbara Eden, Melissa Joan Hart, Benjamin Ayres, Taylor Cole and Cameron Mathison.

Chase will appear at the NJ convention on the Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Vacation fans can buy their tickets online here.