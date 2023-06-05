Cheryl Burke Admits She Hasn't Been a 'Great Picker' of Men — but Wants to 'Change That Pattern'

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum divorced Matthew Lawrence in 2022 and has been enjoying the single life since: "I'm literally dating myself"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 06:31 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÃS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke. Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty

Cheryl Burke is embracing her solo era.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 39, opened up about her dating life following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. However, it seems like seeking out a new romance is actually the last thing on her mind — especially after her previous track record in choosing partners.

“I'm literally dating myself,” she said in an interview with E! News. “I know that sounds so, like, cliché, 'OK, whatever.' No, but really, I'm not looking, I'm not interested at the moment.” 

She admitted that she “[hasn’t] been a great picker" when it comes to men but is hopeful that things will be different in the future.

"Until I change that pattern — I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me," she noted.

The pro dancer also took a moment to shout out the true love of her life: her dog, Ysabella. (Burke was awarded full custody of the pup after a lengthy legal battle with Lawrence, 43, amid their divorce.)

“I'm dating my dog, for god's sake,” she joked. "They have no opinion, they're great, they're cute and they smell maybe a little bit but that's fine."

cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Besides her dating life, Burke's career has also recently undergone a shakeup as she exited Dancing With the Stars in November after almost 17 years.

“It's been an interesting ride the last couple years, but I've learned so much,” Burke told the outlet. “It puts everything into perspective, life in general. I defined myself by everything that I shouldn't have in a way because it's so temporary — whether it's your job, or your marriage or whatever it is, right?”

“At the end of the day, it really starts with you, and you're stuck with you and you better like yourself. And I've done a lot of work, and finally I can say I do,” she continued. “I'm a work in progress forever, and it's been something that has been, in a way, enlightening that I want to continue to share with the world … I have definitely lived a lot already.”

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s divorce was finalized in September 2022.

Burke told PEOPLE in February that finalizing the divorce had been “really healing" and that she was "not in a rush" to start dating again.

Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said of the split. "I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now...I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline."

"I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

While she may not be searching for a relationship right now, the pro dancer opened up about what she's eventually hoping for in a partner.

"As I've changed, the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed," she told E! News in March. "It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it, life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."

"If the right guy comes along, so be it, but I am not searching," she added. "I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way."

Related Articles
Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn
Jared Leto Spotted with Model Thet Thinn, aka Beauty, in Berlin After Praising Her 'Elegance'
Shannon Beador
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites with Ex-Husband David: 'Never Know Who You're Going to Run Into'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended: 'If I Had Not Gotten It Together I Would Never Have Met My Wife'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended, But It Led to Him Reconnecting with Wife Mary Steenburgen
The View
Joy Behar Tells 'View' Co-Host Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' During Jokey Back-and-Forth on Platonic Friendships
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Relationship Is Still 'Not Great' but Kyle Hopes to 'Come Back Together'
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party
Kevin McKidd and the actress Danielle Savre
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Share Steamy Kiss in Italy
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis
Ryan Gosling now and in the Notebook
Ryan Gosling Says 'The Notebook' Director Cast Him Because He Had 'No Natural Leading Man Qualities'
THE BACHELORETTE Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Her Heart
Amber Riley
Amber Riley on Life After Breaking Off Engagement: The Breakup Won't 'Stop Me From Finding Love'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
SEX and THE CITY ROLLOUT, Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says Seeing a Real Gay Bar on 'Sex and the City' 'Felt So Radical' at the Time
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'