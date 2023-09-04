Cher Says Her Secret to Staying Young Is Wearing Jeans and Keeping Her Hair Long

Cher shared how she continues to turn back time — and it's a trick anyone can use.



“I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," the superstar, 77, said on Good Morning Britain Monday morning. "And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

She continued that she's not ready to give up her outward signs of youth — the jeans and long hair — because she still feels as young as ever: “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did — and it hasn’t hit yet."

Cher wearing jeans and long hair in the 1980s and 2010s. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty



As for any other tips to staying youthful?

"The genes in my family are pretty amazing," Cher, whose mother, Georgia, lived to 96, went on. "I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am. I’m just getting along.”



For her 77th birthday in May, Cher declared that the number of candles on her cake don't reflect the way she feels inside: “Will someone please tell me when will I feel old?” she posted to Twitter. "I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them."



In 2022, she told PEOPLE you'd never see her with silver hair: "[Going gray] is fine for other girls. I'm just not doing it!"

Cher wearing jeans and long hair in the 1970s. Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty





In addition to a fitness routine including yoga, the singer also said ice cream helps her stay happy. She even started her own gelato company – Cherlato – with flavors including avocado and crispy breadcrumbs. “People are seeming to want to go into these strange (flavors). I’m kind of a chocolate person myself," she confessed.

New music and an upcoming memoir are also on the singer’s plate. When asked if her publisher is calling about her deadline, she said yes. “I’ve just missed so many. The problem is I’ve lived too long.”







