Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Company 'Cherlato': 'This Is Real'

“All started 5 years ago and now it’s finally HAPPENING,” Cher wrote in her announcement

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

Published on July 24, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Cher
Photo:

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If she could churn back time, Cher likely would have launched her new endeavor sooner.

On Sunday, Cher announced in an Instagram post that she will be launching her own line of gelato. “This is real," she assured her fans.

The “Believe” singer, 77, posted a short video to Instagram showing off a bright orange and pink ice cream truck featuring black and white photos of herself enjoying a cone. The brand's name “Cherlato” is featured on the side in big bright blue letters. 

“Yep, this is real… I’m launching my gelato,” Cher wrote. “Watch out LA,” she teased before signing off that there’s “more to come.”  

A representative for Cher confirmed the project to PEOPLE.

In the singer’s original post, she shared that this has been a long time in the making. “All started 5 years ago and now it’s finally HAPPENING,” Cher shared.

On the official Cherlato Instagram, the first post revealed that Cher collaborated with New Zealand-based ice cream company Giapo, known for making ice creams in a gluten-free facility, to bring her gelato to life.

“A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato,” reads the caption showing off a cup full of gelato sprinkled with toppings. 

The ice cream will be making its initial appearance in Los Angeles, with a focus on local ingredients. “We’ve partnered with local farmers and artisans who share our passion for quality and sustainability,” another post on the Cherlato Instagram reads.

