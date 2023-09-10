Cher Announces Her First Christmas Album: 'Are You Spending Christmas with Me?'

The album has three different covers, all featuring the singer in a stylish wintry scene

Published on September 10, 2023 08:37PM EDT
Cher attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Chevalier" at El Capitan Theatre on April 16, 2023
Cher in 2023. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Winter is coming — and so is Cher!

The “Believe” singer, 77, is gearing up to release her first holiday album, Cher Christmas, and she started teasing the project to her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

"Are you spending Christmas with me?” the singer wrote alongside the record’s festive cover art.

Cher is front and center in the image, standing on a pile of snow and surrounded by red and silver ornaments, all of which feature the star’s reflection.

The iconic performer opted for a simple — at least by her glamorous standards — outfit to grace the cover of the holiday album. She looks effortlessly cool, posing with her hands in her front pockets.

She paired a white low-cut dress shirt with light-wash jeans. For pops of sparkle, the jeans are bedazzled with shimmering, diamond-like stones, and the singer paired them with flashy silver platform heels.

The Burlesque star wore rosy eyeshadow and a matching pink lip, and she kept her hair simple, wearing her trademark long tresses down in a wavy middle part.

On Saturday, Cher continued to build hype around the album by posting the Amazon-exclusive Cher Christmas cover. In the new art, she swapped her signature black hair for an icy blonde color and replaced the silver “Cher” lettering with a metallic red.

"Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear…” she captioned the post.

On the Amazon-exclusive cover, Cher is still front and center, this time in a floor-length metallic gown, an icy look she completed by covering her lids in shimmery blue eyeshadow. This time, she's standing on a patch of snow in the middle of a frozen body of water.

A third and final alternative cover can be found on Cher’s official store. It features the fashion icon splashing around in the same jeans and white shirt as the first cover she debuted, backdropped by a colorful sunset.

Although the release date for Cher Christmas has not yet been announced, the album is available for preorder now — and Cher is “really, really excited” about it.

“It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother’s Christmas album,” the singer said on Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

“I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it, and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records” Cher told the hosts, adding that the collaborations were a “last-minute thing.”

Though the Moonstruck actress did not reveal any of the artists’ names, she hinted they are “special.”

“I mean, I'm in awe of all of them,” Cher added.

