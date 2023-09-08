'Teen Mom' 's Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer Celebrate 'Coolest' Daughter Aubree on Her 14th Birthday

"Happy happy birthday to the coolest, most creative, Harry Styles loving 14 year old ever," Houska wrote

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 8, 2023 03:59PM EDT
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Celebrate Daughter Aubree on Her 14th Birthday
Photo:

Baya Rae Photography

Chelsea Houska's daughter is 14!

The former Teen Mom star, 32, shared a sweet tribute to her oldest daughter Aubree on her 14th birthday on Instagram Thursday. "Happy happy birthday to the coolest, most creative, Harry styles loving 14 year old ever," Houska wrote in the caption. "LOVE YOU 🌻🪩."

In her birthday photo, Aubree dons flame-shaped sunglasses and sits in a grocery cart as she's surrounded by disco balls. Houska also shared a photo of Aubree, husband Cole DeBoer, 35, and herself while they wore matching shirts, and a third photo of Aubree wearing white sunglasses.

DeBoer also shared a carousel of photos to his Instagram in honor of the teen's birthday, posting a few throwback photos from throughout the years. "14 years old!! I love watching you grow up. Happy Birthday!! #aubree #love you," he wrote in his caption.

Houska also shares daughters Walker June, 2, and Layne Ettie, 5, and son Watson Cole, 6, with husband Cole DeBoer.

Last fall, the mom of four shared photos on her Instagram as she enjoyed some fall festivities with her family, which included apple picking, hanging out in a pumpkin patch and tasting seasonal treats.

"Best day 🥹🎃," Houska captioned the Instagram series. Houska, DeBoer, and the four kids even got together for a family selfie, which showed Watson standing in front of DeBoer as he held Walker. Aubree held Layne while Houska leaned in toward them.

In February, Houska launched her home line Aubree Says, which was named after her daughter. "I love Aubree because she's always been so confident in who she is," the HGTV star told PEOPLE at the time.

"If Aubree says it's cool, then it's cool, so I thought that was the perfect name for the brand itself."

For her daughter's birthday last year, Houska also celebrated Aubree's love for Harry Styles as she entered her teenage years. "My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER," she captioned a photo of the newly-minted teen.

