Chelsea Handler's Eye Swells Shut from Wasp That Bit Her 'While I Was Minding My Own Business'

The comic shared a photo of red, painful-looking welts on her face from a wasp that attacked her in her bedroom

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on September 6, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Chelsea Handler's Eye Swells Shut from Wasp That Bit Her 'While I Was Minding My Own Business'
Chelsea Handler. Photo:

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler’s summer ended on a painful note, as the comic shared that she was bitten by a wasp — on her face.

Handler, 48, posted a photo of the bite to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, first showing the unblemished side of her face — and then switching to “the other side” for comparison.

The corner of Handler’s eye had several large, blotchy red welts that extended to her hairline and down her cheek.

Handler says she didn’t provoke the wasp, and poked fun at the wasp’s attack in a caption on an unrelated photo of herself at dinner.

“Just sitting here with one eye shut from a wasp bite,” the caption read, “while I was minding my own business, in my own bedroom, in my own house, and then decided enough was enough.”

Latin name: Paravespula vulgarisEuropa, Europe, adult, animal, animal in motion, animals, black, danger, flying, from below, insect, insects, other animals, square format, summer, yellow
Wasps can sting multiple times.

Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although the Los Angeles resident said she was bitten by a wasp, stings are more common — and unlike bees, which can only sting once as they lose their stinger, “wasps can repeatedly sting, making them dangerous, especially in people who are sensitive or allergic to the venom,” according to Verywell Health.

If you are stung, the CDC says the best course of action is to avoid antagonizing the wasp. “Remain calm and still if a single stinging insect is flying around. (Swatting at an insect may cause it to sting.)”

While bees and some species of wasps only attack humans if they feel threatened, wasps can attack unprovoked — and tend to be more aggressive as fall approaches.

“When the weather turns colder, food sources disappear and they begin to starve. Starvation makes them angry and aggressive as they work hard to seek food,” beekeeper Scott Famous told The Washington Post.

“Yellow jacket colonies grow largest in late summer and early fall just when their food sources begin to diminish, providing plenty of frustrated, hungry wasps.”

The wasp that stung Handler will be gone soon enough, though, Famous notes.

While yellow jackets can stay more active in colder months — which is why we see them well into the fall — “ultimately, all of the yellow jackets die at the end of fall except for a new queen, which remains underground during winter.

Related Articles
Surgeons performing C-Section in operating room.
6-Inch Surgical Tool Found Inside Mom’s Body 18 Months After Cesarean Section
Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ Season 27 Premiere After COVID Diagnosis
Vic Mensa visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 24, 2023 in New York City.
Rapper Vic Mensa Celebrates 2 Years Sober: 'Building the Best Version of Myself'
Arnold Schwarzenegger details recovery from third open heart surgery
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Tough Recovery After the 'Disaster' of Third Open Heart Surgery: 'I Was Freaking Out'
My Big Fat Fabulous Life Returns for Season 10
Whitney Way Thore Says Dad Glenn Had 'Big Shoes to Fill' on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' After Mom’s Death (Exclusive)
Linda Evangelista health story
Linda Evangelista Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Twice in 5 Years: 'Survivor on Standby'
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion's Sister Says She's 'Strong' amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle: 'Doing Everything to Recover'
Steve Harwell
Steve Harwell Is in Hospice with Only a 'Short Time Left,' Smash Mouth Manager Says
Julia Michaels poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Julia Michaels Had Her Gallbladder Removed: 'Finally Feeling So Much Better'
Female dentist examining young woman's teeth.
Routine Dental Visit Leaves San Diego Woman in the Hospital for More Than a Week
Shaquille o'neil gym weightloss instagram 080323
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals 55-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘I Couldn’t Even Walk Up the Stairs’
Post Malone Shows Off Weight Loss Progress in New Mirror Selfie
Post Malone Shows Off Weight Loss Progress in New Mirror Selfie
Meghan and Ryan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Persuaded Her Brother Ryan to Get Botox: 'Botox Bros!'
Ana Navarro Praises Mediterranean Diet After Eating and Drinking 'Like the World Was Coming to an End' in Greece: 'I Actually Lost a Pound'
Ana Navarro Praises Mediterranean Diet: 'I Actually Lost a Pound' Despite Indulging 'Like the World Was Coming to an End'
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
'RHONY''s Jenna Lyons Is Afraid to Wear a Swimsuit on Vacation Because of Her Skin Disorder: 'Abject Terror' (Exclusive)
Biggest Loser trainer and fitness influencer Erica Lugo
Former 'Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo, 36, Says Doctor Dismissed Perimenopause Symptoms: 'I Felt So Sad and Broken' (Exclusive)