Chelsea Handler Shares Photos from 'Summer Break' in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and More

Chelsea Handler is taking the summer to make memories!

In an Instagram post on Friday, the comedian, 48, shared a glimpse of her recent international travels to London and Oslo, Norway which involved meeting up with friends and an array of different activities.

She explained in the caption, "My summer break has begun. I’m now in love with Oslo and London has always been my lover. Boats, planes, tennis and pimm’s."

The photo showcase began with a snap of Handler lounging outdoors with a friend and a panoramic view of the water. Handler included a glimpse of her visit to a museum and shared a photo from an outdoor concert.

The former Chelsea Lately host also showcased her trip to Wimbledon with Julianna Margulies, which included snaps of the gal pals enjoying drinks, Frances Tiafoe's match, and mingling with Rennae Stubbs and Lindsey Vonn. Handler shared a selfie of her outfit in her Instagram Story and joked that the heat made her feel "flustered."

In another snap, Handler shared a selfie with Margulies, 57, and included a view of a meet-up with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, Stella McCartney, Mary McCartney, and director Alek Keshishian.

The summer getaway comes a few months after Handler hit the slopes in just a bikini to celebrate her 48th birthday in March. Handler teamed her bikini — which featured the U.S. and Canadian flags — with gray gloves, a black hat, and Oakley goggles.

"This one's for you, Tucker!" Handler captioned the snapshot of herself smiling against a snowy backdrop. The caption appeared to be in reference to Tucker Carlson, who mocked her for not having any children in February. The TV host and political commentator also called Handler an "aging, deeply unlikeable woman."

The past few months have been a transformative period for Handler. In July 2022, Handler shared on Instagram that she and Jo Koy had split after first going public with their romance in September 2021. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler wrote alongside a video that they intended to share on their one-year anniversary.

"Because of him, my life experience has changed forever," she wrote, in part. "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

"You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground," Handler continued. "This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING."

"[I'm] single. Yes, yes, yes," Koy, 51, told PEOPLE at the She Ready Foundation's 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars in May. "And our split was beautiful. It really was."

