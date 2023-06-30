Chelsea Handler Doesn't Agree with Child-Free Public Spaces Despite Not Wanting Kids of Her Own

Chelsea Handler may be very vocal about committing to a child-free lifestyle, but she’s against banning them from public spaces — as is an emerging trend in other countries.

“In South Korea, they have public spaces that are child-free zones, where you’re not allowed to have children. But it’s a public space and even I don’t agree with that,” the 48-year-old told co-host Catherine Law in an Instagram video previewing the new episode of her podcast, Dear Chelsea.

There are nearly 500 child-free zones across South Korea, according to a recent CNN report, including places like restaurants and cafés.

“Like, children are a part of our human family. You don’t have to have them, but you can’t outlaw them,” she added.

“If you have a business, fine, and you want to do that, that’s one thing, but public areas are for everybody.”

The comedian accepted that her feelings might come as a shock to those who know her as a proponent of a child-free lifestyle. "And this is me, everybody,” she added with a smile. ”We all know how I feel!”

Just this past January, Handler shared she's "very outspoken about not wanting to be a parent” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

"I don't think I have the skills," she explained. "I'm not equipped with what it takes to answer all those questions from children because they don't just ask you once. They come in, and in, and in.”

She continued, "I have enough nieces and nephews to know I don't have the tolerance for that kind of line of questioning about things that I really don't know the answers to.”

"At a certain age, when you don't know the answer to questions, it's too embarrassing to ask questions."

