Chelsea Handler Doesn't Agree with Child-Free Public Spaces Despite Not Wanting Kids of Her Own

The comedian, who is vocal about not wanting children of her own, says 'you can’t outlaw them'

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on June 30, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Chelsea Handler visits SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2023
Chelsea Handler spoke out against "child-free public zones" in other countries on a new episode of her podcast. Photo:

Jason Mendez/Getty 

Chelsea Handler may be very vocal about committing to a child-free lifestyle, but she’s against banning them from public spaces — as is an emerging trend in other countries.

“In South Korea, they have public spaces that are child-free zones, where you’re not allowed to have children. But it’s a public space and even I don’t agree with that,” the 48-year-old told co-host Catherine Law in an Instagram video previewing the new episode of her podcast, Dear Chelsea.

There are nearly 500 child-free zones across South Korea, according to a recent CNN report, including places like restaurants and cafés.

“Like, children are a part of our human family. You don’t have to have them, but you can’t outlaw them,” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

“If you have a business, fine, and you want to do that, that’s one thing, but public areas are for everybody.”

The comedian accepted that her feelings might come as a shock to those who know her as a proponent of a child-free lifestyle. "And this is me, everybody,” she added with a smile. ”We all know how I feel!”

Just this past January, Handler shared she's "very outspoken about not wanting to be a parent” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Chelsea Handler visits SiriusXM Studios

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

"I don't think I have the skills," she explained. "I'm not equipped with what it takes to answer all those questions from children because they don't just ask you once. They come in, and in, and in.”

She continued, "I have enough nieces and nephews to know I don't have the tolerance for that kind of line of questioning about things that I really don't know the answers to.”

"At a certain age, when you don't know the answer to questions, it's too embarrassing to ask questions."

Related Articles
Luke Bryan and son Bo
Luke Bryan Says Teaching Son How to Drive Has Been a 'Nightmare': 'He Has No Idea What He's Doing'
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Sarah Levy Celebrates Son James' First Birthday: 'Love You More Than I Could've Ever Imagined'
Sarah Levy Celebrates Son James' First Birthday: 'Love You More Than I Could've Ever Imagined'
Jeannie Mai and daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says Family Plays ‘Major’ Role in Daughter’s Life: ‘Takes a Village’ (Exclusive)
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Teaching His Grandkids How to Train His Farm Animals: They 'Loved It'
Tia Mowry Celebrates âCompassionateâ Son Cree on 12th Birthday: âJust Endlessly Proudâ
Tia Mowry Celebrates ‘Compassionate’ Son Cree on His 12th Birthday: ‘I Am Just Endlessly Proud’
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's 1st Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's First Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Kaley Cuoco at the Pacific Design Center; Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Matilda Playing with Bubbles: 'She’s Unsure Lol'
chrissy teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Raves About New Baby Boy Wren's Hair with Adorable Video: 'Simple Plan Is Shaking'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Name Picked Out for Their Baby on the Way
Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers attend the opening night of "Medea"
Nico Tortorella Opens Up About Fertility Struggles Before Welcoming Baby with Partner Bethany (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian and Kids
Kim Kardashian Says 'I Think I'm Done' Having More Kids: Four Is 'A Lot'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Son Is 'Very Excited' About Move to NYC but Daughter Is Still Adjusting
Christina Hall and Josh Hall
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says Being a Stepdad Is 'Rewarding' But There's a 'Lot of Adjustments'
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3