Chelsea Handler Bartends During Bruce Springsteen's London Concert: 'What a Ducking Show'

The comedian hung out with stars including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Judd Apatow and Emma Thompson at the singer's Hyde Park tour stop

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 06:25PM EDT
Chelsea Handler Bartends During Bruce Springsteenâs London Tour Stop: âWhat a Ducking Showâ
Chelsea Handler bartended at Bruce Springsteen's July 8 London concert, which she attended with a group of celebrity friends. Photo:

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler was on fire behind the bar at Bruce Springsteen’s London show!

Joined by a star-studded group — including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — the comedian, 48, showed off her mixology skills at the rocker's Hyde Park show on Saturday.

Determined not to let the rain get in her way, Handler was all smiles in her Instagram post documenting the concert — including a video of her mixing up a tequila drink.

Soundtracked by one of the 73-year-old singer’s biggest hits, “No Surrender,” Handler smiled and danced behind a bar in the video, which ended with a close-up shot of a cup that read, “Tips for Chelsea.”

“I bartended the Springsteen show last night, and it felt incredible to be of service,” she captioned the post. “I Love London, but no one is as lovable [as] Bruce Springsteen. What a ducking show!”

Her post included several more snapshots of her and her A-List friends smiling in their rain-soaked clothes at the concert — as well as a video she captured of the show from behind the bar.

Chelsea Handler Bartends During Bruce Springsteenâs London Tour Stop: âWhat a Ducking Showâ
Chelsea Handler and Katy Perry at Bruce Springsteen's London concert on July 8.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Several stars took to the comment section to praise the post, including Jonathan Van Ness, who wrote “Most epic group 😍,” and Alyssa Milano, who called back to Handler’s censored caption, commenting, “Ducking gorgeous.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former Chelsea Lately host also shared a few snapshots of the Saturday concert on her Instagram Story.

She included a selfie of herself and a pouting Perry, 38, captioned, “Katy and I trying to look sex.”

Chelsea Handler Bartends During Bruce Springsteenâs London Tour Stop: âWhat a Ducking Showâ
Chelsea Handler shares a snap of her celebrity pals, including Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and Emma Thompson, at Bruce Springsteen's July 8 London concert.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Alongside an outtake of a group photo in which Perry reached toward the camera, which Handler was presumably holding, the actress joked, “Katy coming to accost me!”

Handler also shared a snapshot of Emma Thompson on her Story, writing that she and her pals “classed up the joint” by hanging out with the legendary British actress.

She also posted a solo shot of Springsteen, hand raised in the air on the London stage, alongside which she wrote, “Such a f------ stud.”

Related Articles
Chelsea Handler Shares Photos from 'Summer Break' in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and More
Chelsea Handler Shares Photos from 'Summer Break' in London with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and More
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Bring 'Barbie' to Mexico, Plus Kesha, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid and More
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Hits the Stage in Missouri, Plus Snoop Dogg, Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts and More
Orlando Bloom attends The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Stylish Side in a Matching Vest and Trousers in London
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Takes the Stage in Poland, Plus Orlando Bloom in London, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and More
*EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a big kiss after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Match Outfits at the Louis Vuitton Show in Paris, Plus Lizzo, Pink, and More
Nelly and Chloe Bailey perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Nelly and Chloe Bailey Celebrate Juneteenth in L.A., Plus Sabrina Carpenter, Patti LaBelle and More
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Brings Her Renaissance World Tour to Amsterdam, Plus Susan and Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo and More
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's Relationship Timeline
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony
Patrick Mahomes Gets His Championship Ring, Plus Solange Knowles, Jennifer Lawrence and More
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
Actor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, CaliforniaActor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Relationship Timeline
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
All About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy