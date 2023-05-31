Chelsea Clinton recently experienced a hazard of parenting, which many could probably relate to.

After the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton was spotted wearing a boot on her foot while taking a stroll in New York City, a rep for Clinton told PEOPLE that the injury was a result of a very relatable parenting mishap.

She "broke her toe in a race to bath time with kids," Clinton's rep told PEOPLE.

Chelsea Clinton 053123

Clinton, 43, styled her walking boot with a long blue summer dress and a maroon tote bag.

Clinton is a mom to daughter Charlotte, 8, and sons Aidan, 6, and Jasper, 3, with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, and has often been vocal about the highs and lows of parenthood.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2020 amid the release of her children's book, She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game, Clinton expressed that she wasn't sure it's even "possible to be a mom without mom guilt."

"There's so many moments like that," she explained. "Every day for working parents, and so trying to just be honest about that — honest about the privilege for those of us who can work from home, honest about how much balance still has to happen, honest about how much will fall out of balance, at least some days ... the dishes may not get done until right before dinner or maybe not even until after dinner for the whole day, and that's okay."

As a working mom, Clinton has been keeping busy serving as the vice chair of the Clinton Health Access Initiative. The global health organization recently teamed up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF to call for a worldwide initiative to increase COVID vaccine accessibility for kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She spoke about the initiative during Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in April, explaining, "No one should die of polio, measles, or pneumonia — including in this country, where we also need people to vaccinate their kids."

