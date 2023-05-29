Chelsea Clinton Isn't Fazed by Comments on Social Media: 'I Never Knew What It Was Like to Have Anonymity'

"The online stuff, with all of its glory and gore, was just like a larger version of what my life had always been," the former first daughter said

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 29, 2023 01:19 PM
Chelsea Clinton | Digital Health

Chelsea Clinton is not on Instagram. Or TikTok.

The former first daughter doesn't spend much time on social media, but if she does, it's usually Facebook or Twitter.

"I am very comfortable communicating in words," she said at a panel discussion set to air on CBS for Mental Health Awareness Month. "And so the older social media platforms felt easily accessible to me to be able to be my authentic self."

Clinton joined Glenn Close, Raquelle Stevens and Midge Purse to discuss issues surrounding mental health, including the effects of social media.

Clinton said she would never post photos of her children online. She shares Charlotte, 8, Aidan, 6, and Jasper, 3, with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky.

"I am fiercely protective of my children's privacy. They are the most important part of my life. I would never show a picture of their faces or our family's faces, and it would feel just weird to me to be on Instagram, a visual media, sharing the small moments of your life or big moments of your life."

RELATED: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Join Comedian Amber Ruffin For 'Car Ride of a Lifetime' on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Clinton also acknowledged that her upbringing influenced the way she feels about social media.

"I'm mindful that my childhood prepared me, though, in many ways for social media the day after I was born," she says. "I never knew what it was like to have anonymity."

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton 'Gutsy' TV series premiere
Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton 'Gutsy' TV series premiere. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

"Everything that people say to me on social media today they have said to me in person, all of the most kind of extraordinarily awkwardly complimentary things and the most grotesque, vile, hateful, violent things. All of it has been said to me in person. And much of it was said to me in person long before I was old enough to drive."

RELATED: Demi Lovato Encourages Teens to Share Their Mental Health Struggles: 'Asking for Help Is More Than OK'

She went on to explain how she has become accustomed to it.

"Thankfully I didn't have to learn how to navigate the emotions of the anonymous comments, because I have always had people whose names I don't know, who I never seen before, who I probably would never see again come up and say to me, Oh, your mother is my hero, or I really wish your mother had aborted you, because wouldn't it be great if you weren't here?" she said.

"The online stuff, with all of its glory and gore, was just like a larger version of what my life had always been."

She reiterated that Instagram and TikTok hold little appeal for her. "Thankfully I have not had to learn how to not fall down the rabbit hole of Instagram because I'm just not dependent on it," she says.

"But I do hope that my experiences can really help my children when they are old enough... Maybe when they're 15 they can have social media. Maybe."

Related Articles
Therapy Jeff
TikTok’s @TherapyJeff Brings Mental Health to the Masses: 'People Are Speaking Up More About Their Needs'
Taylor Lautner Calls Out Hateful Comments Saying He 'Did Not Age Well'
Taylor Lautner Responds to Comments That He’s 'Not Aging Well': 'Be Nice, It’s Not That Difficult'
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Shares Why Twins with Mariah Carey Are Not on His Social Media as Much as Other Kids
Francia Raisa attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood
Francia Raisa Opens Up About Online Bullying amid Selena Gomez Social Media Drama: 'It's Pretty Bad'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande Says 'Healthy Can Look Different' While Addressing Body-Shaming Comments: 'Be Gentle'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson Say Their Mental Health Suffered on 'Love Is Blind': 'Every Single Day Was Tough'
Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Scarlett Johansson Says She's 'Too Fragile' to Be on Social Media: 'I Have Enough Anxiety'
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Social Media Pressure and Being Compared to Her Father
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Says She's Taking a Break from Social Media: 'I'm Too Old for This'
NMT - Brendan Walter - BSW_2016 (edited) (1)
Jewel Is Co-Founder of a New Mental Health Platform in the Metaverse: 'We Cannot Let Happiness Be Elitist'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader on Being 'Face of Body Positivity': 'Not Going to Pretend I Love My Body All the Time' 
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ana De Armas Says Social Media Has Ruined the 'Concept of a Movie Star': 'That Mystery Is Gone'
Bill ClintonHillary and Bill Clinton walk with their daughter, Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Says Having Parents Cheering Her on at N.Y.C. Marathon Helped Push Her Over the Finish Line
Hillary Clinton Chelsea Clinton Amber Ruffin
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Join Comedian Amber Ruffin For 'Car Ride of a Lifetime' on 'Carpool Karaoke'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health