Chef Turns Pasta Into Art, Including Favorite Kids’ Characters — See Some of His Best!

Lawyer-turned-pasta chef Danny Freeman first started his unique cartoon pasta recreations to entertain his young daughter

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Danny Loves Pasta Tout
Danny freeman . Photo:

Rikki Snyder

Before becoming the viral culinary sensation on TikTok known as @dannylovespasta, Danny Freeman was a lawyer who could never pass up a bowl of what he calls his “ultimate comfort food.”

Growing up in a big Italian-American family, Freeman, 37, says his upbringing was “very food-centered,” but he never expected he’d one day have a following of more than 1 million people eating up (figuratively!) his unique and creative pasta creations. 

“I figured if I give this up after two weeks, I'll just delete the account,” he tells PEOPLE of the TikTok account he started in January 2021. “None of my friends would ever have to know about it and I didn't really have any expectations.”

Three years later, Freeman’s pasta content has nearly 75 million “likes” on TikTok alone and he released a cookbook, aptly titled “Danny Loves Pasta,” in June. 

His pasta-making journey began as a way for him to honor his grandmother’s memory when she unexpectedly died in 2020. Freeman, who had a close bond with her, says he has “a lot of strong memories attached to food being a way that people would show their love,” especially with his grandmother. 

“She was just a very radiant person,” Freeman shares. “She was the type of person that everyone always wanted to be around, and I was very shy as a kid. I felt like she really saw me.”

Freeman was grieving the loss of his beloved grandmother while he was also adjusting to parenthood as a new father. He found himself in the kitchen late at night, making homemade dough and experimenting with different ingredients and pasta shapes.

He ultimately started posting videos on TikTok as a way to document his progress, and quickly gained a following.

“To watch it grow over time to now where there's actually a physical book in the world and I got all these opportunities that I never expected, it's been strange to think about it in that way since it started just at home by myself,” he says.

After sharing some more basic videos making homemade dough, Freeman started experimenting with natural ingredients in his dough like spinach and beets to create colored pasta, and began making more unique pasta shapes like a rose and a pinwheel.

Danny Loves Pasta 4
Danny loves pasta (danny freeman) 2023.

Rikki Snyder

Eventually, pasta fans started requesting that Freeman add unconventional ingredients like Oreos, pretzels and matzah into his dough, and he happily obliged, saying he gets “a lot of inspiration from people leaving a comment saying, ‘Can you try this?’ ‘Can you try that?’ ”

After he recreated his daughter’s favorite cartoon character, Peppa Pig, a new ravioli series with recreations of cartoon characters and other fan favorites was born. 

RELATED: More Stories to Make You Smile

"She was really loving Peppa Pig, so I thought for a while I should make a Peppa Pig ravioli. And when I finally did, she loved it and I posted it, people kept asking for other cartoon characters,” Freeman says. “It sort of snowballed from there when people were asking for all their favorites, but that has been a really fun series.”

Freeman went on to make more cartoons including Hello Kitty, Bluey and Baby Shark, and has made pasta recreations of celebrities like Danny DeVito, Harry Styles and SZA (an avid Danny Loves Pasta fan herself). 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While he wishes his grandmother was here to see his success, Freeman thinks she would enjoy his unique pasta making and appreciate that he “doesn’t take it too seriously.”

“I think my grandmother would absolutely love what I'm doing,” he shares. “She would think it was amazing and she'd get a kick out of it. My grandmother had a real zest for life, she was just very joyful and I feel like the type of cooking I do, the videos I do and the cookbook I wrote is very joyful.”

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Shares the Cooking Habit That Drives Wife Kyra Sedgwick 'Nuts'
McDonald's Cookies and Creme Pie
McDonald’s Unveils New Cookies and Crème Pie
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee
Erin Napier Shares the 'Weird' Snack She's Been 'Living Off' the Past Few Months
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Lori Harvey and Quavo
Lori Harvey Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Quavo After They’re Spotted at Same Restaurant
Introducing McDonald's new Cheesy JalapeÃ±o Bacon QPCÂ® Double
McDonald's Adds New Spicy Menu Items with Pickled Jalapeños
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' Relationship Timeline
Jay-Z; Shawn Carter
JAY-Z Shocks Fan by Giving Him His Glass of Champagne Instead of a Fist Bump — Watch
ieghan Gerard attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022
Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard Responds to 'Negative Comments' About Her Weight
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the ESPYs — See Their Glam Appearance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Among Actors Showing Support for Imminent Strike
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon Among Actors to Show Support for Imminent Strike: 'Necessary Change'
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Autocado, an avocado processing cobotic prototype that cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create the restaurant's famous guacamole.
Chipotle Introduces Autocado, a Robot That Makes Guacamole
Padma Lakshmi
Emmys 2023: Padma Lakshmi Nominated for Hosting Her Last 'Top Chef' Season
Lionel Messi Hard Rock Cafe Chicken Sandwich
Lionel Messi and Hard Rock Team Up on New Chicken Sandwich in Honor of His Move to MLS
Burger King cheese burger
Burger King Thailand Has a Meatless Burger with Just 20 Slices of Cheese