Chef Emilio Vitolo and Sammy Piccininni Welcome Baby Girl, Daughter Angelina Marie: 'So in Love with You'

Emilio Vitolo Jr. is in love with his latest creation.

The N.Y.C.-based chef and restaurant owner, 33, is officially a dad after welcoming a baby girl with girlfriend Sammy Piccininni.

Daughter Angelina Marie Vitolo was born Friday, June 30, the new mom announced Sunday on Instagram.

"I’m in awe of how God has blessed us," she captioned a photo of the newborn, as well as a black-and-white shot of her hands. "Mommy and Daddy are so in love with you baby girl."

In late May, the couple celebrated their baby girl with loved ones at a beautiful outdoor baby shower in New York.

"Just some of many pictures from the most perfect baby shower for our precious Angelina @emiliovitolo 💕💗💕 It was the best day with our amazing family and friends 🥹🙏🏻💕," Piccininni, 24, captioned photos shared on her Instagram.

The couple shared photos from a sex reveal celebration, where they posed together holding ultrasound photos as Piccininni hugged her emerging bump.

"Half of me & half of you 💕 we're having a baby girl💕," they captioned the post.

