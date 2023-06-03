'Cheers' Cast Recalls Gifting Kirstie Alley a Shotgun When She Joined the Sitcom

George Wendt said that he and John Ratzenberger "were never tasked with the gifts again” after that

By Kristen O'Brien
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 3, 2023 06:45 PM
Cheers Cast
Photo:

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

The Cheers cast hit the bullseye with their welcoming gift to Kirstie Alley.

Actor George Wendt, 74, recalled the hilarious story when he and fellow cast member John Ratzenberger, 76, were tasked with getting a gift for the actress when she joined the show in Season 6 at the Cheers reunion at the ATX TV Festival in Austin.

“We were having dinner right before the show, and we said, 'Oh jeez, we should have got her something, right?' And ‘Yeah, like some flowers or something…’” Wendt said. “So, [Ted Danson] says, 'I can't, I got a thing I got to do.' And [Rhea Perlman], 'no.’"

He said he and Ratzenberger took up the job of finding a gift, and so they decided to drive through a very “trendy area” in Melrose in Hollywood.

“... Going past all these places and we go past Big 5 Sporting Goods and John goes, 'you wanna buy her a shotgun?', Wendt said, garnering laughs from the crowd.

“And, like you, I laughed for about five minutes,” he continued. “And then immediately pulled into the parking lot, and we bought her a freakin’ shotgun.”

He jokingly added, “John and I were never tasked with the gifts again.”

Ratzenberger said that Wendt also took the joke the extra mile.

“I think you even wrote on the card, 'You're gonna have to shoot your way out,'” he said. 

Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended: 'If I Had Not Gotten It Together I Would Never Have Met My Wife'

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Alley, who  died of cancer at age 71 in December, rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on the hit NBC sitcom. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991. 

Several of the show’s cast members, including Kelsey Grammer Danson and Perlman, posted tributes to the late star after her death was announced.

"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do," Danson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I watched an old episode of Cheers."

"It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," the actor continued. "Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Grammer also shared his thoughts: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

"Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend," Perlman said in a statement with PEOPLE. "Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created."

Perlman continued: "She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much."

Related Articles
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended: 'If I Had Not Gotten It Together I Would Never Have Met My Wife'
Ted Danson Was a 'Mess' as 'Cheers' Ended, But It Led to Him Reconnecting with Wife Mary Steenburgen
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series â Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Says He's in a 'F--- It' Phase of His Career
Mark Paul Gossellaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley
'Saved by the Bell' Stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley to Reunite at 90s Con Tampa
Amy Duggar King Shares the 'Beautiful' Moment from the Day of Grandma Duggar's Funeral
Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family
The View
Joy Behar Tells 'View' Co-Host Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' During Jokey Back-and-Forth on Platonic Friendships
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Relationship Is Still 'Not Great' but Kyle Hopes to 'Come Back Together'
Jason Segel
Jason Segel Admits He Was 'Really Unhappy' While Filming How I Met Your Mother's Later Seasons
This weekend on Sunday TODAY, Willie Geist sat down with actress Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says Her Father and Grandfather 'Walked Out' When the Family Watched 'Euphoria'
Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez and Richa Moorjani arrives at the Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2023
'Never Have I Ever' Cast Reflect on Series End: 'It’s Hard to Say Goodbye' (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup
Terry Crews Reflects on the 'Miracle' of 'What Family Means' While Meeting Surprise Relative Billy Crudup
Ivan Hernandez, Kim Cattrall
'And Just Like That...' Star Ivan Hernandez on Kim Cattrall's 'SATC' Return: 'It's Something the Fans Wanted'
Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" ; Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of Creed III
Nick Cannon on Securing Jamie Foxx's 'Blessing' to Host 'Beat Shazam' amid Actor's Recovery: 'Jamie's Happy'
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Hamlin Make Red Carpet Couple Debut — and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Approve! (Exclusive)
Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Michael B. Jordan
The Cast of 'The Wire': Where Are They Now?
John Mulaney: Baby J. John Mulaney at the Boston Symphony Hall in John Mulaney: Baby J.
John Mulaney’s 2014 Sitcom Was Originally Titled ‘Mulaney Don’t Drink’ and Centered on Him Getting Sober at 23