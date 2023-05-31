10 Stunning Photos from the Wedding of 'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer

For their ceremony and reception, the pair went for what Simianer calls an "elegant, clean" vibe in an affair planned by Danielle Leilani at Leilani Social .

For the couple’s Kay Jewelers rings, Burleson chose a Neil Lane yellow gold diamond band , while Simianer’s is a custom-designed gold and diamond sparkler .

Burleson got emotional as Simianer made her entrance in a long-sleeved lace gown with pearl and beading detail from Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, Texas.

The bride walked down the aisle on the arm of her grandfather, Kyle Simianer, to the tune of Christina Perri’s "A Thousand Years."

Like Royalty

Simianer and Burleson exchanged vows at The Olana, a sprawling mansion estate built as an homage to the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris.

“It’s like a castle,” Simianer told PEOPLE. “Since the moment I saw it, it was engraved in my mind. When you get the butterfly feeling of it's meant to be. I was like, 'Yes, this is it.' "

