Weddings 10 Stunning Photos from the Wedding of 'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Weddings are bigger in Texas, too! From the venue to the cake and beyond, see the major moments from the former cheerleader's nuptials to Stone Burleson By Kate Hogan Published on May 31, 2023 05:17 PM Morgan Simianer wedding photos. Photo: @micahcookphotos Give me an I! Give me a D! Give me an O! On May 28, former Cheer star Morgan Simianer married Stone Burleson in front of 275 guests in Hickory Creek, Texas. Here, some photos from the newlyweds' big day. 01 of 09 They Do! Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos For their ceremony and reception, the pair went for what Simianer calls an "elegant, clean" vibe in an affair planned by Danielle Leilani at Leilani Social. 02 of 09 In the Details Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos For the couple's Kay Jewelers rings, Burleson chose a Neil Lane yellow gold diamond band, while Simianer's is a custom-designed gold and diamond sparkler. 03 of 09 With This Ring Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos Simianer's new bling perfectly hugged her engagement ring. 04 of 09 All the Feels Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos Burleson got emotional as Simianer made her entrance in a long-sleeved lace gown with pearl and beading detail from Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, Texas. 05 of 09 Family Forever Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos The bride walked down the aisle on the arm of her grandfather, Kyle Simianer, to the tune of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years." 06 of 09 Like Royalty Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos Simianer and Burleson exchanged vows at The Olana, a sprawling mansion estate built as an homage to the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris. "It's like a castle," Simianer told PEOPLE. "Since the moment I saw it, it was engraved in my mind. When you get the butterfly feeling of it's meant to be. I was like, 'Yes, this is it.' " 07 of 09 Sweet Stuff Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos The night's centerpiece was the cake, which featured three white tiers with green-and-white flower detail. 08 of 09 Party On Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos The reception went into the wee hours — with plenty of snacks! 09 of 09 Coming Next Morgan Simianer wedding photos. @micahcookphotos "I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone," Simianer shared. "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.' "