'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Bought the First Wedding Dress She Tried On: 'Craziest Experience Ever'

Morgan Simianer's quest to find the perfect wedding dress didn't go quite as planned!

The Cheer star, who married husband Stone Burleson in Hickory Creek, Texas, on May 28, wore a stunning long-sleeved lace gown with a sweeping veil for the occasion, but Simianer says that her dress of choice wasn't what she had in mind before tying the knot.

“I had a couple of pages on my vision board, but it was just so different when I went in person," Simianer tells PEOPLE. "It was the craziest experience ever."

The former Navarro College cheerleader adds that she "one hundred million percent," wanted an embroidered dress, and had a “tight time frame” to make a decision, when she set out to go gown shopping.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I knew I always wanted an embroidered dress just because I've seen them and they're just stunning and so unique, and every little detail that goes into it literally has me in awe,” Simianer continues.

“And so I found a place called Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, TX. I made an appointment, went there, tried on a couple of dresses, and there was five or six. And they were all different styles, all different types.”

Simianer adds that she was intent “to try on every single style”, before making her final choice — which, wound up being the first dress she’d tried on.

“It was completely different from my vision board, which was absolutely crazy to me,” she says. “I was so set in my ways. But my dress is a long sleeve and it is all laced with beading and crazy details.”

At one point, Simianer says that the bridal shop consultant tricked her in trying the wedding dress on multiple times to see just how much she liked it.

“She would put me in another dress and then put me back in the first dress, the one I fell in love with," she explains. "And I was like, ‘I like the first one and the third one. I can't decide between the two. I love both of them so much.'"

Simianer continues: “She’s just laughing at me. I ended up trying on my wedding dress multiple times and saying I was in love with one, three, and eight, and it was the exact same dress! I was absolutely shook that the first dress that I tried on was my actual wedding dress.”

After deciding on her wedding gown, Simianer still faced one a tiny dilemma — getting married in steamy weather!

“I know it's going to be hot, because it's May here in Texas, so I might be a little bit toasty in it. But I literally put it on and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love this dress.’”