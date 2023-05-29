'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer is Married! Inside the 'Timeless' Texas Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)

Morgan Simianer said ‘I do” to the love of her life!

The Cheer star married husband Stone Burleson in front of 275 guests in Hickory Creek, Texas on May 28.

“I didn’t believe in love at first sight until I met Stone,” Simianer tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Once we met, I was like, "Love is real. Life is great. I’m so happy."

The pair exchanged vows at The Olana, a sprawling mansion estate built as an homage to the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris.

“It’s like a castle,” says Simianer. “Since the moment I saw it, it was engraved in my mind. When you get the butterfly feeling of it's meant to be. I was like, "Yes, this is it."

Decor for the “timeless” affair included lush, fall white roses and greenery accents in gold pots from Something Borrowed Blooms. “Just an elegant, clean vibe,” she says.

Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson. @micahcookphotos

For her walk down the aisle to Christina Perry’s "A Thousand Years,” the bride, who was escorted by her grandfather, wore a long-sleeved, lace gown with pearl and beading detail from Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, TX.

‘I went in and I was like, ‘I want to try every single style on,’” she explains of her search. “And I ended up going with something that was completely different from my vision board. I literally put it on and I was like, Oh my gosh, I love this dress.’”

Guests at the wedding, which was planned by Danielle Leilani at Leilani Social, included plenty of familiar faces from Simianer’s time on television.

“I feel like it's a whole family reunion with all of us,” Simianer said ahead of the nuptials. “There'll be people from the Netflix docuseries, the producer of Cheer. People that went on tour with me for Cheer Live. We have just so many people.”

Dinner included a plated a signature salad, filet mignon and chicken with asparagus and herb roasted potatoes. For dessert, a tiered white wedding cake with green floral details was served.

For the couple’s Kay Jewelers rings, Burleson chose a Neil Lane yellow gold diamond band, while Simianer’s is a custom-designed gold and diamond sparkler. The couple also gifted bridesmaids gold bangle bracelets and for the groomsmen Citizen and Bulova watches.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2022, had their first date two years ago at a taco restaurant.

“He was just so outgoing and so funny,” recalls Simianer. The pair closed down the eatery and went to the rooftop of Simianer’s apartment where they talked until the sun came up.

Since that day we've been inseparable,” she says. “Every single day except for when I leave for work trips or whatnot. And I just knew the day that I met him that he was going to play a very important role in my life. I was praying for it to be my husband and it worked out.”

Simianer says there’s many qualities to appreciate when it comes to Burleson. “He's handsome and smart, but it's his heart that I fell in love with,” she says.

“He makes every single person feel special and loved and appreciated. Looks fade, but his heart and who he is as a person is never going to change.”

