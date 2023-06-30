ChatGPT Officiates Colorado Wedding: 'We Are Honored and Grateful,' Says Bot

Artificial intelligence-powered bot ChatGPT’s newest surprising skill is helping couples say “I do.”

The chatbot, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer and was developed by an AI research company, Open AI, officiated a Colorado couple’s wedding on Saturday.

"Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Alison Wiench and Deyton Truitt," the bot said through a speaker. The speaker had a robotic, C-3PO-like mask sitting on top of it as it was stationed in between the bride and groom.

The Colorado newlyweds were able to have this unique ceremony because their state does not require any licensed marriage official to perform a marriage ceremony.

Truitt, the groom, called his wedding day “monumental” when speaking with CBS Colorado, and explained that “by the grace of God, it's not necessary to have an officiant at the wedding so long as both partners agree."

The bride’s father, Stephen Wiench, had the idea to use the “easier and cheaper” artificial officiant.

The bot was hesitant at first to perform the very human task of officiating the nuptials, saying, “Sorry, I can't do this. I don't have eyes, I don't have a body, I can't show up and officiate your wedding," according to Wiench.

Once the wedding party started using ChatGPT, known for its sophistication and personalization compared to other AI bots, the couple was ready to tie the knot.

The families fed personal details to the bot, which then weaved those ideas into the ceremony, adding phrases like, “We are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state — notably, Kansas," into the recitation of the necessary words.

The modern wedding ceremony took place in a surprisingly traditional setting: a historic 100-person church that dates back to 1885.

The couple told a local newspaper Longmont Leader that they planned their big day in just under a week and sent out an AI-generated statement to their 30 guests once they decided the bot would officiate.

“During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect,” the bot wrote in its statement, according to the paper.