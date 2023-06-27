Chase Stokes Surprises Kelsea Ballerini on Tour in 'Best 24 Hours' — See the Sweet Moment

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are putting their “Heartfirst” while she’s on tour.

The pair shared a sweet moment on Instagram of the Outer Banks star, 30, surprising Ballerini as she got off the plane to play at a new city during her latest tour.

The “Miss Me More” singer, 29, shared a video of the event, in which Stokes could be seen waiting for her outside a black car as she descended the steps of her airplane. As Ballerini, who wore an orange sweatshirt and sweatpants, saw him, she pulled a pouty face at the cute gesture.

Stokes moved to the bottom of the steps with his arms open wide, as Ballerini stepped down and wrapped her arms and legs around him in an embrace. The couple could be seen hugging for several seconds before he let her down and they shared a kiss.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in Seattle. kelsea ballerini/Instagram

Ballerini shared on her Instagram Story that Stokes flew from Charleston, South Carolina — where Outer Banks is currently filming its new season — to Seattle, where her latest tour date was, to spend 24 hours with her and "see the show."

“Sleepy girl, happy girl,” Ballerini captioned her Instagram post, which included other snapshot moments from her tour, including Stokes watching her play guitar through an open door.

The actor also posted pictures of their reunion in his own Instagram carousel. He shared a snap of Ballerini embracing him and a photo of the two smiling at each other on the airport tarmac.

He alluded to the surprise in his caption, “I’ve missed/lost too many flights to count anyways here’s an update on life ❤️”

On his post, Ballerini commented, “Welp. turns out, i don’t actually hate surprises. best 24 hours. ugh my heart. 🤍”

Rumors of the pair's relationship surfaced earlier this year when a group photo emerged of them at a Georgia vs. TCU game. Stokes then posted a “soft launch” featuring photos of him and Ballerini at the game on his own feed a couple of days later.



In a 2023 interview ahead of the latest season of Outer Banks, Stokes told PEOPLE the two were hanging out. "Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great. We're having a good time," he added.

It wasn't until April that the pair got a little more candid about their relationship status while posing and smiling together on the CMT Awards red carpet, where they made their official couple debut.

"I have a really hot date tonight," the country star told CMT's Carissa Culiner during their red-carpet preshow. "I'm really, really happy, and it's really nice to ... this is our first outing, so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston.' "



Ballerini added, “I don't know if it's the big moments on TV or where I am in my life or what it is, but I feel really good.”