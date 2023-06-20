'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes on Being Called a 'Golden Retriever Boyfriend' to Kelsea Ballerini: 'I'll Take It!'

"Oh my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented," the actor gushed over Ballerini

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.

Updated on June 20, 2023 11:45PM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Chase Stokes is all about puppy love! 

While attending Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, the 30-year-old Outer Banks star opened up about his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini and reacted to his title of the ultimate “golden retriever” boyfriend as dubbed by the internet. 

"I'll take the job, I'll take it," Stokes told Entertainment Tonight. Per Urban Dictionary, a “golden retriever” boyfriend is defined as “a significant other that is easygoing and makes it fairly simple to maintain a happy and fulfilling relationship."

The actor revealed that the nickname was fitting not only because of his long flowy blonde hair but also because his dog Milo is a golden retriever and German shepherd mix. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Stokes beamed about his "talented" girlfriend. "Oh my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented," he smiled.

Though he was in Brazil for the event, the Tell Me Your Secrets star revealed how he never lets distance get in the way of him supporting Ballerini from afar.  

"I was just watching videos, she's been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara,” he noted. “Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it's been beautiful."

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

In February, Ballerini confirmed their romance during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast after sparking relationship rumors the month before. 

Confirming she was no longer single, at the time the "Blindsided" singer revealed she was "just vibing" with Stokes and enjoying the journey after never having dated before. 

Kelsea, who filed for a divorce from her ex-husband Morgan Evans in August 2022, approached her new relationship with a new perspective. 

"I was ready to open back up," she told host Alex Cooper. "I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

The country artist recalled making the first move and sliding into Stokes’ DMs with a simple 'Hi, Chase Stokes’ as a nod to his Instagram username “@hichasestokes.”

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," she said.

"I'm really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself," Ballerini continued. "And it's been a really beautiful reawakening."

