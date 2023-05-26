Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney

As Kenny Chesney's I Go Back tour winds down, Kelsea Ballerini is helping the country singer make the most of every show.

Before Chesney, 55, performed "You and Tequila" in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday night, Ballerini, 29, joined him on stage — and she brought her actor boyfriend along with her.

"It is the second to last city of this tour," Ballerini said as Chase Stokes joined her and Chesney on stage, a shot of tequila for each of them in his hands.

"Bring it on home, John B," she joked, referencing a line from the most recent season of Stokes’ hit Netflix series Outer Banks. Stokes, 30, shook his head at his girlfriend and laughed as she poked fun at the line, which his character John B's father said several times during the show's third season.

Chesney, Ballerini and Stokes then turned their backs to the stadium's audience and posed for a photo together, holding their shots in the air. In one, Ballerini placed a kiss on Stokes' cheek, and then he gave her a quick kiss on the lips before the trio took their tequila shot together.

Stokes then headed off the stage before Chesney and Ballerini began his 2010 hit duet, "You and Tequila."

He wrote on Instagram of the special on-stage cheers, "Thanks also to @hichasestokes for bringing me and @kelseaballerini a shot before we sang 'You and Tequila.'"

Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

Ballerini and Chesney have been on tour since March 25, performing across the U.S. in cities mainly outside of major markets — a move Chesney made intentionally. He called the tour one intended for fans "who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much" in a press release.

He chose to bring Ballerini on the road with him because he said he’s been one of her "biggest fans" since they collaborated on their 2020 duet, "Half of My Hometown."

"She's a writer, a girl who sings from her heart and isn't afraid to honor where she comes from. To me, there was no other choice for this tour," he said of Ballerini.

Over the course of the cross-country tour, Ballerini has joined Chesney on stage many nights and the duo have performed the duet, as well as a range of other Chesney hits.

Stokes has been in the crowd supporting his country star girlfriend — whom he was rumored to be dating starting in January — for many of the tour's shows. Ballerini has even shouted-out Stokes’ Outer Banks character, John B, in some songs during the tour.

Earlier this week, she brought him to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee and showed him around her roots. They even stopped off at her alma mater, Central High School.

Ballerini captured the sweet trip and shared several photos on her Instagram Story of what she called "a heart fillin 24 hours at home."

After Chesney’s tour wraps up on May 27, Ballerini will be resuming her own headlining tour, the Heartfirst Tour, with a string of shows on the West Coast, starting on June 16.

"I can't wait to hit the road in a few days with my hometown hero @kennychesney and then go right back to the last round of these (damn near already sold out) heartfirst shows later this summer," she wrote on Instagram in March. "Big big big love. 🤍"