Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback with Mom Julie amid Her Prison Stint

Chase Chrisley has his mother Julie Chrisley on his mind.

The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star just shared a throwback picture of his childhood on Instagram. Captioned with only a white heart, the photo shows a young Chase looking toward the camera smiling through a crowd of children, while Julie towered above him.

Comments on the post were full of support for Julie, 50, who is currently in federal prison for bank and wire fraud and tax evasion. Julie will serve seven years in prison — while her husband Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years. (Both will face 16 additional months of probation once they're released.)

Julie and Todd both began their prison sentences on Jan. 17, 2023.

The Chrisley parents hosted their Chrisley Confessions podcast ahead of reporting to prison. In one episode, Julie shared how the couple's pending incarceration was reshaping her views on family and marriage.

“There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," she said.

In the conversation, Julie also compared their imminent, temporary separation the ALS diagnosis of Chase’s fiancée Emmy Medders' mother. "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won't see him again this side of heaven."



Both Todd and Julie are in the process of appealing their case and have maintained their innocence throughout the legal process.

