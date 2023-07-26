Entertainment TV Chase Chrisley Says 'God Is Good' Hours After Announcing Split from Fiancée Emmy Medders The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum announced the couple's split on Tuesday, saying they "agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately" By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 11:33AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Instagram/emmymeddersVivien Killilea/Getty Chase Chrisley appears to be staying positive after his split from fiancée Emmy Medders. Hours after announcing their breakup, the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared an uplifting message in an Instagram Story. "God is Good," he wrote, sharing a glimpse at sunset-lit skyscrapers behind him. Chrisley, 27, and Medders, 26, called it quits nine months after getting engaged. Nine months later, the reality star wrote Tuesday afternoon on his Instagram Story: "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately," he added. "Thank you for respecting our privacy." Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Split 9 Months After Getting Engaged Instagram/chasechrisley Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also issued a statement to PEOPLE, noting how "the couple has decided to go their separate ways." Ambrose's statement continued, "Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives." Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders' Relationship Timeline Signs of the end of the relationship were popping up for fans in recent weeks. As speculation grew, one Reddit user had noted how Medders "keeps taking pics without her ring and they haven't been photographed in a long time." And another noticed that Medders "unpinned their engagement photos" from her Instagram before removing them. Chrisley also removed all traces of the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder from his Instagram page. They both mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram as well, and Chrisley's siblings also unfollowed Medders. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Emmy Medders/Instagram Chrisley made his relationship with Medders public in the summer of 2020. Though he confirmed the couple's split in August 2021, they eventually reconciled in early 2022 before getting engaged that October. Medders later shared this past April that they didn't have a date set for their wedding, adding that they were "enjoying this engagement season right now." As for her now-ex, the former Growing Up Chrisley star expressed his desire to start a family with Medders as soon as possible. "I want to have as many children as she wants to have. I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he said on the Chasin Birdies podcast in May. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."