Chase Chrisley Says There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' He'd Reconcile with Emmy Medders After 'S--- Went Down'

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum still wants "nothing but the best" for Emmy Medders, despite the "s----y s--- that went down"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 04:28PM EDT
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley at the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 (left) and Emmy Medders. Photo:

Vivien Killilea/Getty, Emmy Medders/Instagram

Chase Chrisley is not holding back as he candidly addresses his split from his ex-fiancée, Emmy Medders.

On Tuesday's episode of his sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, Chase opened up about the bumpy road that led to the breakup — and what the future holds. The Nashville realtor admitted while he "learned a lot of lessons" from the whole experience, things weren't perfect between them.

"Our entire relationship, it wasn't all bad times," Chase, 27, said. "I mean, I've got a lot of s--- I'm dealing with, she's got a lot of s--- she's dealing with. She just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my s---, but we mutually agreed to part ways."

Chase said he's "great" and "doing real good now."

"I’m definitely over the hump. It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," he explained. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."

The reality star continued, "There was a lot of dirty s--- that went down that should have been handled differently. Just, the lack of respect was not there. ... I made mistakes in our relationship, 100 percent. But, so did she."

Clarifying his comments, Chase said he doesn't think the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder is a "bad person." He then acknowledged that while he was "in love" with Medders, there was still a level of "respect" missing on both sides.

"The only thing I can do is thank God for bringing me through it," he said. "I learned a lot of valuable lessons."

As for whether he feels the pair could ever work things out, Chase said: "Not a chance in hell. That would never happen because I've seen too much. I've seen true colors."

"If [her family] needed me, I would be there for them. But if I don't have to be there in a room with them, I'm not going to," he added. "She still did some dirty s---."

Toward the podcast's end, Chase concluded: "I don't want to come across like I'm s----ing on Emmy. I do wish her nothing but the best, but there was some s----y s--- that went down."

Chase Chrisley Says There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' He'd Reconcile with Emmy Medders After 'S--- Went Down'
Chase Chrisley.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced his split from Medders, 26, in early August. News of their breakup came nine months after their engagement, which occurred months after the pair reconciled following a brief split.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

His rep later told PEOPLE that Chase "has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately, things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Emmy Medders and Chase Chrisley
Emmy Medders and Chase Chrisley.

Emmy Medders Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Though Medders has yet to directly address the split, the influencer recently revealed she has moved home to Atlanta to be closer to family.

"I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice," she shared in an Instagram Story Q+A last month. "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night, ya know."

Chase, meanwhile, has since revealed that he's dating again. "I am back dating, yeah," he recently told Extra. "I've already been on dates. I'm ready to go!"

Related Articles
PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet just went public with their very hot romance at BeyoncÃÂ©'s concert
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Packing on PDA at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Show
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Captain Lee Rosbach and Luke Jones
Below Deck's Captain Lee Would Have 'Dragged' Luke Jones Off the Boat After Sexual Misconduct (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Kwame Share Next Steps on Their 'Beautiful Journey' — Including a Possible Move (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Love Is Blind's Kwame Admits 'Super Quick Integration' of Life with Chelsea Is Toughest Part of Marriage (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner treats his team of super lawyers to lunch in Santa Barbara as he is joined by Laura Wasser and crew
Kevin Costner Seen at Court Hearing to Address Christine’s Request for Increased Child Support
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvLBLKsPcEY/?img_index=2 HED: Love Is Blind's Bliss on How Giving Up Her Pets for Zack Led to Their Biggest Marriage 'Bonding Moment
Love Is Blind's Bliss Says Giving Up Her Pets for Zack Led to Their Biggest Marriage 'Bonding Moment' (Exclusive)
BELOW DECK -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach from 'Below Deck' Gets 'Salty' with New Podcast: 'No Holds Barred' (Exclusive)
Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor, Kevin Costner
Christine Costner's Lawyer Says Financier Josh Connor 'Nothing More' Than Friend amid Kevin Costner Divorce
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement Agreement Nearly 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards Says Her Separation from Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal with' in the 'Public Eye'
John Schneider rollout credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Reveals His New (and First) Tattoo in Honor of Late Wife Alicia: 'It Makes Me Smile' (Exclusive)