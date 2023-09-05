Chase Chrisley Says There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' He'd Reconcile with Emmy Medders After 'S--- Went Down'

Chase Chrisley is not holding back as he candidly addresses his split from his ex-fiancée, Emmy Medders.

On Tuesday's episode of his sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, Chase opened up about the bumpy road that led to the breakup — and what the future holds. The Nashville realtor admitted while he "learned a lot of lessons" from the whole experience, things weren't perfect between them.

"Our entire relationship, it wasn't all bad times," Chase, 27, said. "I mean, I've got a lot of s--- I'm dealing with, she's got a lot of s--- she's dealing with. She just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my s---, but we mutually agreed to part ways."

Chase said he's "great" and "doing real good now."

"I’m definitely over the hump. It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," he explained. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."

The reality star continued, "There was a lot of dirty s--- that went down that should have been handled differently. Just, the lack of respect was not there. ... I made mistakes in our relationship, 100 percent. But, so did she."

Clarifying his comments, Chase said he doesn't think the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder is a "bad person." He then acknowledged that while he was "in love" with Medders, there was still a level of "respect" missing on both sides.

"The only thing I can do is thank God for bringing me through it," he said. "I learned a lot of valuable lessons."

As for whether he feels the pair could ever work things out, Chase said: "Not a chance in hell. That would never happen because I've seen too much. I've seen true colors."

"If [her family] needed me, I would be there for them. But if I don't have to be there in a room with them, I'm not going to," he added. "She still did some dirty s---."



Toward the podcast's end, Chase concluded: "I don't want to come across like I'm s----ing on Emmy. I do wish her nothing but the best, but there was some s----y s--- that went down."

Chase Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced his split from Medders, 26, in early August. News of their breakup came nine months after their engagement, which occurred months after the pair reconciled following a brief split.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

His rep later told PEOPLE that Chase "has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately, things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."



Emmy Medders and Chase Chrisley.

Though Medders has yet to directly address the split, the influencer recently revealed she has moved home to Atlanta to be closer to family.



"I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice," she shared in an Instagram Story Q+A last month. "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night, ya know."

Chase, meanwhile, has since revealed that he's dating again. "I am back dating, yeah," he recently told Extra. "I've already been on dates. I'm ready to go!"

