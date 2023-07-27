Chase Chrisley 'Grateful' for 'Strength and Love' from Savannah, Grayson and Chloe After End of Engagement

Chase has found solace in family after announcing on Tuesday that he'd called off his wedding to Emmy Medders

By
Published on July 27, 2023 12:56PM EDT
chase chrisley
Photo: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Chase Chrisley is leaning on family in the aftermath of his split from Emmy Medders

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, shared a tribute post to siblings Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, along with his niece Chloe Chrisley, on Instagram just days after he announced he and Medders, 26, were going their separate ways. 

“My whole heart! Im so grateful to God for these three,” wrote Chase. “I truly dont know if i could make it if i didnt have the strength and love that these three have given me and continue to give me each and everyday. God truly blessed me with three Angels.”

Older brother Kyle Chrisley joked about being left out, quipping in the comments, “I see how it is lol.”

Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Chase confirmed the split from his ex-fiancée on Tuesday, just nine months after the pair got engaged.  "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” Chase shared via Instagram Story. 

His rep Adam Ambrose also issued a statement to PEOPLE: “The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The breakup isn’t the only time the Chrisley siblings have banded together. Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently in prison for financial crimes. Throughout their sentence, which began in January, the couple's children have expressed unwavering support and continued to challenge the conviction

Savannah, 25, also took on a temporary guardianship role of Chloe, Kyle's daughter who was under the care of her grandparents.

