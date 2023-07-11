Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Explains Reasoning for Undergoing Tattoo Removal: ‘Not a Tattoo Girly’

Emmy Medders is ready to let go of her tats.

Medders, fiancée of Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley, shared the process of getting her two small tattoos on her wrist and finger removed via her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“It really didn’t hurt as bad as I thought!” she wrote on Instagram. “I only have two small tattoos I want removed (the only two I’ve ever had lol) but I’m soooo happy to be getting them removed!”

Medders went to Gentle Giant Care in Atlanta for the removal, where technicians used a laser to remove the small inkings. She said her technician told her she would require three or four sessions to remove hers entirely.

After she shared snaps and videos from the laser removal process, including one which she aptly scored with *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” she responded to “lots of questions” she got about why she was removing the tattoos in an additional Story.

Emmy Medders/Instagram

She explained that she got the two tattoos, one of her and her brother’s initials and one of a cross, done when she was 21.

“I thought it was super special but it honestly did NOT turn out how I imagined so I would always wear bracelets to try to cover it up,” she wrote. “I still think [it’s] super cute, I just don’t want any ink on my body anymore.”

Medders shared the reasoning behind her decision along with another close-up shot of the laser on her wrist tattoo.

“Y’all there is no reason I’m getting these removed other than the fact that I’m just not a tattoo girly,” she continued. “I love them on other people just not on me. That’s all.”

Medders has been engaged to Chrisley since October 2022 after the pair dated on and off for nearly three years. Chrisley proposed to his bride-to-be at First Horizon Park in Tennessee.

Emmy Medders Instagram

"It was the perfect night," he told PEOPLE at the time. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

Medders shared in April that the pair were not in any rush to walk down the aisle and that they were simply “enjoying the engagement.”

The date itself is up in the air while Chrisley’s parents Todd and Julie serve out concurrent prison sentences for financial crime convictions last year.

Todd received a sentence of 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation during their sentencing in November 2022.