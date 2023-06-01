Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'

Emmy Medders shared some loving photos of her and the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star in honor of the occasion

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Updated on June 1, 2023 05:37 PM
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders. Photo:

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Emmy Medders is showering her soon-to-be husband Chase Chrisley with all the love on his 27th birthday!

To mark the occasion, the Growing Up Chrisley star’s fiancée posted a loving Instagram picture of the two enjoying their time on the beach together.

“Happy Birthday to my heart and soul and best friend 🩵,” Emmy, 26, wrote, “love you forever & always!”


The couple also documented their early birthday dinner celebrations on Wednesday night at Halls Chophouse in Nashville.

“Early bday dinner for my love ❤️@chasechrisley,” Emmy posted on her Instagram story along with a peek at the yummy meal.

Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post

Emmy Medders/Instagram


Emmy continued to spread the birthday cheer by sharing more snaps on her Instagram story.

“Birthday boy 🩵,” she captioned a photo of the two of them kissing by the beach. “I love you!”

Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post

Emmy Medders/Instagram


“Thank you for making my days sooooo much better. ❤️,” she wrote in another slide on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of Chase on the beach. “Forever and always me & you! @chasechrisley.”

Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Emmy’s brother Trip also made sure to wish his soon-to-be brother-in-law a happy birthday. He shared a selfie of them together, which Chase reposted on his Instagram story.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO,” Trip wrote, “sending all the love your way 🫶 @chasechrisley.” 

Chase Chrisley

Chase Chrisley/Instagram


Chase and Emmy first began dating in 2020. The pair split in 2021, but reconciled by spring 2022. In October of that year, the couple announced their engagement. 

Chase proposed to Emmy by renting out First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee and laying out 175,000 rose petals in the shape of a heart.

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," Chase told PEOPLE at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together."

In April, Emmy revealed that they were in no rush to walk down the aisle and hadn't picked a wedding date just yet. "We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now," she wrote on her Instagram story after a fan asked if the pair settled on a date.

However, the two have likely settled on a destination. "Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston," Chase previously told PEOPLE.

