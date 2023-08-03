Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancée Emmy Medders Speaks About Being 'Hopeful' and 'Grateful' in New Post

Emmy Medders is remaining positive following her split from former fiancé Chase Chrisley.

In a new Instagram post set to Taylor Swift's song "August," Medders showed off her chic outfit as she smiled from ear to ear. She captioned the post, "Welcome August. 🤍🫶🏼 Hopeful + grateful for you!"

The Elegant Tans by Emmy founder kept up the positive messaging on her Instagram Story, sharing a post from the Delicate Hibiscus account about focusing on the "little things in life."

"When you think about it, the majority of your life is comprised of these subtle moments, not monumental occurrences. Cherish the gentle, seemingly mundane aspects of this existence. They matter," part of the post read. "In a way, they show you who you truly are. When you feel overwhelmed by the enormity of life, let these little things ground you."



The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced the split on July 25 after the pair wiped each other off their social media, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” wrote Chrisley.

Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also issued PEOPLE, saying: "The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Chrisley and Medders' split occurred nine months after getting engaged in October 2022. He previously described their baseball park engagement as the "perfect night."

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together."

The Growing Up Chrisley alum publicized his relationship with the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder in the summer of 2020. Though Chrisley confirmed the pair's split in August 2021, they later reconciled early last year.

At the time, Medders shared a photo of the pair together that April with a white heart emoji.

After getting engaged months later, Chrisley expressed a desire to start a family with Medders on two separate occasions. His comments on the matter have occurred as recently as May of this year, with him explaining on the Chasin Birdies podcast how he'd "have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way."

