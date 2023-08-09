Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancée Emmy Medders Can 'Sleep Better at Night' After Moving Closer to Family Post-Split

Emmy Medders has given an update on how she's been coping following her split from former fiancé Chase Chrisley.

The Elegant Tans by Emmy founder shared how she's "really doing" when asked by a fan during an Instagram Story Q+A session on Wednesday — and she only had positive news to share, including revealing that she's relocated to Atlanta.

"I truly love you guys. 🥹 Thank you for the kind words and love + support! And thank you for asking," she wrote. "I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice."

Medders added, "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night. ya know."

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Looking to her future, Medders also responded to a question about whether or not she wanted children someday. "YES YES AND YES!" she began.

"My dream is to be a mom," she continued. "I can't waitttttt for that day 😭 🩷 So special."

Medders' relationship with the Chrisley Knows Best alum was publicized in the summer of 2020. They briefly split in August 2021 but reconciled in 2022 and got engaged that fall.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley, 27, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chrisley later expressed interest in having kids with Medders as soon as possible, sharing on the Chasin Birdies podcast in May that he wanted to "have as many children as she wants to have."

"I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he said at the time. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Although there were signs the pair had separated in the months leading up to their official announcement, including the fact they had not set a wedding date and the entire Chrisley family unfollowing her on Instagram, Chrisley didn't confirm the split until July 25.



"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also told PEOPLE that the Nashville realtor "has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

And while Medders hadn't directly commented on the split until Wednesday, she shared a stylish video of herself at the start of August and said: "Welcome August. 🤍🫶🏼 Hopeful + grateful for you!"