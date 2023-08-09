Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancée Emmy Medders Can 'Sleep Better at Night' After Moving Closer to Family Post-Split

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum announced the couple's split on July 25, just nine months after getting engaged

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 03:06PM EDT
Chase Chrisley Posts Hopeful Message After Announcing Split from Fiancee Emmy Medders
Photo:

Instagram/emmymeddersVivien Killilea/Getty

Emmy Medders has given an update on how she's been coping following her split from former fiancé Chase Chrisley.

The Elegant Tans by Emmy founder shared how she's "really doing" when asked by a fan during an Instagram Story Q+A session on Wednesday — and she only had positive news to share, including revealing that she's relocated to Atlanta.

"I truly love you guys. 🥹 Thank you for the kind words and love + support! And thank you for asking," she wrote. "I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice."

Medders added, "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night. ya know."

Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancee Emmy Medders Is 'Doing Well' and 'Moved' Back to Atlanta After Split

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Looking to her future, Medders also responded to a question about whether or not she wanted children someday. "YES YES AND YES!" she began.

"My dream is to be a mom," she continued. "I can't waitttttt for that day 😭 🩷 So special."

Medders' relationship with the Chrisley Knows Best alum was publicized in the summer of 2020. They briefly split in August 2021 but reconciled in 2022 and got engaged that fall.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley, 27, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chrisley later expressed interest in having kids with Medders as soon as possible, sharing on the Chasin Birdies podcast in May that he wanted to "have as many children as she wants to have."

"I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he said at the time. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."

Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancee Emmy Medders Is 'Doing Well' and 'Moved' Back to Atlanta After Split

Emmy Medders/Instagram

Although there were signs the pair had separated in the months leading up to their official announcement, including the fact they had not set a wedding date and the entire Chrisley family unfollowing her on Instagram, Chrisley didn't confirm the split until July 25.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also told PEOPLE that the Nashville realtor "has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

And while Medders hadn't directly commented on the split until Wednesday, she shared a stylish video of herself at the start of August and said: "Welcome August. 🤍🫶🏼 Hopeful + grateful for you!"

Related Articles
Ben Higgins, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Ben Higgins Says It Was a 'Healthy' But 'Sad' Split for Not 'Compatible' Exes Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick
David and Lesley Beador
David Beador's Estranged Wife Lesley Shares Cuddly Pic amid Divorce Drama
Austin Majors during 2007 CARE Awards (Child Actor Recognition Event) Presented by the Bizparentz Foundation - Portraits at Universal Hollywood Globe Theatre in Universal City, CA, United States.
Former 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Determined
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pose at the 25th Anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe
Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's 'Missing' Laughing with Her 'Full House' Family
Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's 'Missing' Laughing with Her 'Full House' Family
- "Semifinal 1 & 2" - The first "Jeopardy! Masters" semifinal rounds commence
Double 'Jeopardy!' Why Recycling Questions and Players Is More 'Fair' to Potential Season 40 Contestants
BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix, Television personality Tom Schwartz attends the grand opening of Vanderpump
Ariana Madix Is Emphatic She's 'Not Friends' with Tom Schwartz Despite Sitting Across from Him at 'VPR' Event
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Teases Her Estranged Husband May Be Invited to Her Wedding: 'Depends on the Day'
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Jason Tartick Says He Is 'Grateful' for His Time with 'Beautiful' Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe After Split
Cynthia Bailey
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Rebuilding My Life' amid Divorce from Mike Hill
Jon Gosselin's Ex Colleen Conrad Reveals Collin Lived with Her for Nearly 2 Years After Split
Jon Gosselin's Ex Colleen Conrad Defends His 'Kind' Son Collin Against 'Derogatory Statements' and Allegations
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes After 13 Months of Marriage (Exclusive)
janelle brown
Janelle Brown Says She Will 'Break Barriers' to Create the Future She Wants After Kody Brown Split
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef arrive at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by CHANEL at the Museum of Modern Art on December 14, 2021 in New York City
Ricky Martin Says He and Ex Jwan Yosef Are 'Better Than Ever' Post-Divorce: 'We Knew This Had to Happen'
Mark Margolis dead 08 04 23
'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Dead at 83: 'He Was One of a Kind'
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard visit 'Top of The Rock' at Rockefeller Center on December 10, 2021 in New York City
Hannah Brown Says She Has 'Great Luck' to Be 'Madly in Love' with Boyfriend Adam After Meeting on Dating App