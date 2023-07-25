Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Split 9 Months After Getting Engaged

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are going their separate ways.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum and the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder have split, breaking up just nine months after getting engaged in October 2022.

After the pair wiped their social media of each other, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship on Tuesday, Chase posted a story on his Instagram Story in the afternoon: "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also issued this statement exclusively to PEOPLE: "The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Chrisley, 27, publicized his relationship with Medders in the summer of 2020. Though Chrisley confirmed the couple's split in August 2021, the twosome eventually reconciled after what she said felt like "two months" apart.



Medders appeared to confirm the reconciliation in April 2022 while sharing a photo of the pair together with a white heart emoji. The following month, Chrisley posted a series of snaps of the duo alongside a blue heart emoji.

Chrisley announced the engagement in October 2022. Sharing photos from the romantic, rose-petal-filled proposal at Nashville's First Horizon Park, the reality star wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: "I am the luckiest man in the world."

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he continued. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chrisley previously described their baseball park engagement as the "perfect night."

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together."

Later giving a wedding update in April, Medders confirmed the pair hadn't picked out a wedding date. "No date yet! We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now," she shared in an Instagram Story Q+A.

Chrisley, in turn, expressed interest in having kids with Medders as soon as possible.

"I want to have as many children as she wants to have. I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he said on the Chasin Birdies podcast in May. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."