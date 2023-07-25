Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves

The couple announced their engagement through PEOPLE in October 2022 — a milestone that occurred months after reconciling following their 2021 split

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Photo: Emmy Medders Instagram

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders have made some noticeable changes to their social media pages later, prompting fans to wonder about the state of their engagement.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum and the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder have fully wiped traces of each other from their Instagram pages. In addition to that, they've both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chrisley's siblings no longer follow Medders either.

Naturally, worries about the couple's up-and-down relationship has arisen, with one Reddit user observer noting how Medders, 26, "keeps taking pics without her ring and they haven't been photographed in a long time." Another speculator noted that Medders "unpinned their engagement photos" from her Instagram before removing them.

And according to TV Showcase, the 27-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum shared a now-deleted photo that seemingly hinted he's potentially single, which he captioned: "The Boi Is Back."

PEOPLE has reached out to Chrisley and Medders' reps for comment.

Chrisley went public with the relationship in the summer of 2020, but the realtor later confirmed the couple's split in August 2021.

The duo eventually reconciled, with Medders seemingly acknowledging the reunion in April 2022 while sharing a photo of them together. Chrisley then posted a photo carousel the following month, showing the pair posing lovingly together alongside a blue heart emoji.

Chrisley and Medders got engaged in October 2022 at Nashville's First Horizon Park. At the time, the reality star shared photos from the romantic proposal, calling himself the "luckiest man in the world."

Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post

Emmy Medders/Instagram

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he added in the since-deleted Instagram post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chrisley also called that the romantic proposal the "perfect night."

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together."

Chrisley continued to express interest in starting a family with Medders thereafter, saying he wanted "to have as many children as she wants to have."

"I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he said on the Chasin Birdies podcast in May. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Emmy Medders Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

However, the couple's most recent wedding update occurred in April, with Medders confirming during an Instagram Story Q+A that there was "no date yet!"

"We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now," she added.

Related Articles
Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky gym no wedding ring
Kyle Richards Says Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Wasn't Related to Her Separation: ‘I Lift Weights’
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards Says She, Mauricio Umansky and Their Daughters ‘Felt Better’ After Separation News Broke
Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup from Common 'Wasn't Mutual' Despite Rapper Claiming Otherwise
Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards at Kyle Richards in Support of NAMI, Hosts a Night of Musicy at The Fleur Room
Sutton Stracke Pays Tribute to 'Thick and Thin' Friendship with Kyle Richards amid 'RHOBH' Costar's Separation
Jo Koy attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night; Chelsea Handler attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands
Jo Koy Says He Has 'Nothing but the Best Love' for Ex Chelsea Handler: 'She's a Beautiful Person'
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
SofÃ­a Vergara Receives 2 Colorful Bouquets of Flowers After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
Sofía Vergara Receives 2 Elaborate Flower Bouquets After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
ethan and olivia plath
'Welcome to Plathville''s Olivia Plath Posts Dinner Party Picture with Husband Ethan amid Breakup Rumors
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'
Larsa Pippen supports boyfriend Marcus Jordan during a charity golf tournament with DJ Khaled in Miami. 20 Jul 2023
Larsa Pippen Supports Boyfriend Marcus Jordan at DJ Khaled's Golf Tournament in Miami
SofÃ­a Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Prenup in Place as Documents Reveal Details of Their Divorce
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Prenup in Place as Documents Reveal Details of Their Divorce
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says She's Against 'B.S.' Family Documentary: 'The Truth Just Wasn't Behind It'
Scarlett Johansson Samuel L Jackson Ryan Reynolds beehive
Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson, Ex Ryan Reynolds Bees for Their Wedding: They 'Abandoned the Hive'
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place' https://www.instagram.com/stories/savannahchrisley/3150652899993704944/
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Calls Documentary on Family 'Not Fair' to Those Who 'Can't Defend Themselves' as Parents Remain in Prison