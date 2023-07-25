Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders have made some noticeable changes to their social media pages later, prompting fans to wonder about the state of their engagement.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum and the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder have fully wiped traces of each other from their Instagram pages. In addition to that, they've both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chrisley's siblings no longer follow Medders either.

Naturally, worries about the couple's up-and-down relationship has arisen, with one Reddit user observer noting how Medders, 26, "keeps taking pics without her ring and they haven't been photographed in a long time." Another speculator noted that Medders "unpinned their engagement photos" from her Instagram before removing them.

And according to TV Showcase, the 27-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum shared a now-deleted photo that seemingly hinted he's potentially single, which he captioned: "The Boi Is Back."

Chrisley went public with the relationship in the summer of 2020, but the realtor later confirmed the couple's split in August 2021.

The duo eventually reconciled, with Medders seemingly acknowledging the reunion in April 2022 while sharing a photo of them together. Chrisley then posted a photo carousel the following month, showing the pair posing lovingly together alongside a blue heart emoji.



Chrisley and Medders got engaged in October 2022 at Nashville's First Horizon Park. At the time, the reality star shared photos from the romantic proposal, calling himself the "luckiest man in the world."

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he added in the since-deleted Instagram post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chrisley also called that the romantic proposal the "perfect night."

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We can't wait to build a family together."

Chrisley continued to express interest in starting a family with Medders thereafter, saying he wanted "to have as many children as she wants to have."

"I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he said on the Chasin Birdies podcast in May. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."

However, the couple's most recent wedding update occurred in April, with Medders confirming during an Instagram Story Q+A that there was "no date yet!"

"We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now," she added.