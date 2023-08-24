Chase Chrisley Is 'Back Dating' After Emmy Medders Split: 'I'm Ready to Go!'

Chase Chrisley is ready to get back out there after his recent breakup from Emmy Medders.

Opening up about his life post-split, the 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum confirmed he's already returned to the dating scene.

"I am back dating, yeah," he told Extra. "I've already been on dates. I'm ready to go!"

Chrisley added that he's "thankful" for the pair's broken engagement. "Everything happens for a reason," he said. "God's got a plan. And I think God heard conversations that I didn't hear. He saw things I didn't see and moved her on her way and I could not be more thankful."

Chrisley announced his split from Medders, 26, in July just nine months after the pair's October 2022 engagement. At the time, Chrisley said the former couple — who briefly split in 2021 before reconciling early last year — had "agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately."

The reality star's rep Adam Ambrose also issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying that Chrisley and Medders "decided to go their separate ways."

He added, "Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Chrisley has since thanked his family members Savannah, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley for keeping his spirits high amid the rough patch.



"My whole heart! I'm so grateful to God for these three," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the trio. "I truly don't know if I could make it if I didn't have the strength and love that these three have given me and continue to give me each and everyday. God truly blessed me with three Angels."

Though Medders has mostly remained mum about the split, she did provide her followers with a big life update.

"I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice," she said during an Instagram Story Q+A. "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night. ya know."