The Best Mascara for Curled Lashes That We Tested Is on Sale at Nordstrom for Just a Few More Days

The benefits many look for in a mascara often include length, volume, and curl, but sometimes it takes more than one beauty buy (think: lash curlers, serums, and extensions) to achieve those highly desired results. Finding that rare makeup unicorn that’s a one-stop-shop for eyes that pop can be a tedious task of trial by error.

Fortunately, our PEOPLE Tested team did the legwork for you, and found a curling mascara that also provides darkening and lengthening results, and the top pick is currently marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is happening through August 6. To rate these mascaras, our experts created a mock makeup bar of 34 items, with the on-sale Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara ranking as the best curling mascara.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara Duo

Nordstrom

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can score a set of two full-size, .33-ounce mascara tubes for $40, discounted from their original price of $58. The Push Up Lashes Mascara, from the brand’s Pillow Talk line and used by brand ambassador Bella Hadid, adds length, volume, and a 24-hour curling lift to make your eyes look brighter and bolder, and to create a faux-lash effect.

To achieve this, the wand is designed with diamond-shaped bristles that follow the natural formation of your lashes. According to our testers, the shape of the wand offers an easy and accurate coating of even the hardest to reach lashes. It grabs each lash through its two-sided design that simultaneously coats each lash while combing and separating them. The wand works hand-in-hand with the mascara’s ingredients that include a lash-lifting polymer from the Larch Tree to give off a vertical lift-curling effect, natural carnauba waxes that add lightweight volume, and keratin for a thick, conditioned appearance.

The jet-black shade also adds boldness, and our testers found that it made their lashes look not only dark, but longer and separated. After applying the mascara to top and bottom lashes, the team of testers found their lashes curled up toward their eyelid, and it added more length to the inner lashes than one tester has ever noticed before.

The mascara was also found to have staying power, but its easy removal was highlighted too, so you don’t need to worry about that dreaded black cast left behind. Adding to the results, the mascara is smudge-proof, free from clumping, and humidity-resistant for those steamy summer days.

Beauty exclusives from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are selling out quickly, so grab the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara for a dramatic look before the price goes up — or it sells out completely.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

