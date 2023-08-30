Charlize Theron Reveals the '90s Beauty Trend She’s ‘Still Recovering' From

Theron's pencil-thin eyebrows were the height of 1990s glam, but decades later, she has some regrets

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on August 30, 2023 05:26PM EDT
Charlize Theron '90s eyebrows
Photo:

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty; Evan Agostini/Getty

Charlize Theron can pull off pretty much every beauty look in the book, but there's one you'll never see her ina gain.

The Bombshell actress, 48, is a total hair chameleon, pulling off dozens of colors and cuts over the years (to her daughters' chagrin), but she's finished experimenting with her face.

While speaking with InStyle, the Dior spokeswoman admitted that she has one regret in the beauty department: "Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s."

And though it was more than two decades ago, "I'm still recovering from that,” she confessed.

Theron's thin eyebrows were the height of 1990s glam — with countless women ripping out photos of her pencil-thin arches to take to their stylists to get a similar look. (And likely having similar regrets decades later.)

And she didn't stop with the brow business there; when she won her Oscar in 2004, the actress famously sported brows so blonde they were almost invisible.  

Charlize Theron

SGranitz/WireImage

(Though Theron may not participate this time around, thin brows are slowly but surely coming back into fashion, with InStyle labeling the style as a re-emerging trend — worn by Bella Hadid — as recent as this past June.)

Despite not being willing to revisit some of her past beauty blunders, Theron recently said she embraces everything about her looks and how they change over time.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she told Allure in an interview published on Aug. 18, days after her 48th birthday. “But people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She also stated that she’s “always had issues” with double standards when it comes to the aging conversation, noting “that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers."

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it,” she added, "but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

