Charlize Theron Loves That Her Face Is Changing as She Ages: ‘This Is Just What Happens’

The actress also slammed double standards and plastic surgery rumors in a candid interview: ‘I want to fight against it’

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Charlize Theron is not afraid of getting older. 

The Oscar-winning actress, who turned 48 on Aug. 7, opened up to Allure about her views on aging and how she embraces the changes in her appearance.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she told the outlet. But people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

Theron also said she’s “always had issues” with double standards when it comes to the aging conversation, noting “that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers.”

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it,” she said, adding, “but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, at Colosseum in Rome

Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Monster star isn’t the only celebrity who's embracing the aging process but also calling out double standards.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, spoke to British Vogue last month about the realities of women being judged more harshly than men for getting older.

"I think it’s culture’s problem. It’s not ours!" she said. "As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be aging. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful gray curls, talking about embracing aging and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]," she continued. "It’s handsome to go gray [as a man], but for women it’s like, 'What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin?'"

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Advice for Women in Their 20s: âDo Not Be Afraid to Say Noâ

Stefanie Keenan/Getty 

The Iron Man star added: "But again, we want to be aging! I think we want to be setting examples of how you can age."

Paltrow expressed that every woman should deal with their own way of aging  "how they want to do it"— whether that means embracing it naturally or getting cosmetic treatments.

"Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything,” the Shakespeare in Love star explained. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to.”

She added, “the most important thing” is self-care, noting that her daughter, Apple Martin, grew up seeing her respecting her body and health. “I think she understands how your mental state, your nutritional state and your levels of exercise all really do impact your ‘beauty.’”

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Stance on the Pressure Women Face to Not Get Older: ’We Want to Be Aging!'
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
Catt Sadler attends L'Oreal Paris' 'Women of Worth' celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on December 01, 2022
Catt Sadler Got a Facelift at 48 and Documented It All — Here Are the 9 Biggest Takeaways
US actress Andie Macdowell arrives for the screening of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023
Andie MacDowell 'Loves Being an Older Woman:' 'It Doesn't Feel Less Sexy' (Exclusive)
Melissa Gilbert attends the "Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs" Nominees Party during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19, 2023
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Melissa Gilbert on Embracing Her Gray Hair: 'I Love It'
Andie MacDowell at Cannes
Andie MacDowell Commands Red Carpet — Rocking Gray Hair —During Cannes Film Festival Appearances
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Denies Having Plastic Surgery on Her Face After Hearing 'Mean Comments': ‘I’ve Aged’
Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Sarah Jessica Parker Admits 'I Don't Really Like Looking at Myself' but Still Skips Plastic Surgery
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Warns She'll 'F--- Anybody Up' Who Comes for Drag Queens: 'We're in Your Corner'
pamela anderson
20 Celebrities On the Joys of Getting Older 
Andie MacDowell 'The Way Home' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 11 Jan 2023
Andie MacDowell Says She Laughs When People Say Going Gray Makes Her Look Older: 'I Want to Be Old'
Stuart Townsend and Charlize Theron, Charlize Theron and Sean Penn
Charlize Theron's Dating History: From Stuart Townsend to Sean Penn
Charlize Theron Opts for Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome
Charlize Theron Wears Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome for 'Fast X'
justine bateman
Justine Bateman's Quotes on Aging
Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Given Up Plastic Surgery: 'I Pushed It Too Far'