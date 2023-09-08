Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)

The actress is mom to daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7

By Hannah Sacks
and
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and writes content for both print and digital platforms.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 10:04AM EDT
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Photo: Charlize Theron/Instagram

Charlize Theron is having a hard time adjusting to her daughter being in middle school.

While attending the Breitling Navitimer cocktail party in New York City this week, the Fast X actress, 48, talked with PEOPLE exclusively about the changes in her household since her older daughter started middle school.

"My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, 'Where's my baby?'" the star tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And she was like, 'Mom, please don't look, mom, don't hug me,' " Theron continues. "I was like, 'Can I hug you?' She's like, 'No, no.' Oh my god. It's like a whole different game."

"There's something about having kids that you're so aware of the changes that come and they happen really fast and it's just a tremendous jump from one year to the other. So it's always exciting to see where they're going to go in the next year," adds the actress.

In 2018, Theron revealed to PEOPLE that she always saw adoption as her pathway to motherhood, due in large part to her upbringing in South Africa and early exposure to orphanages and children in need in her community.

“Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she said. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

In the same interview, Theron, who is an only child, revealed that she always knew she wanted more than one kid, even if that meant dealing with sibling rivalry.

“We went through this really beautiful stage a year ago where the baby was hugging her sibling and there was all this love and affection,” she said. “I was bawling my eyes out every day saying, ‘This is the most beautiful love I have ever witnessed in my life.’ ”

“Now the baby is almost 3 and realizes she doesn’t have to do everything her sibling tells her," Theron continued. "There’s a lot of wars in my house. I’m like, ‘Where’s the cute period that we went through?’ ”

Related Articles
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool
US Singer Marc Anthony (C) poses with his sons Ryan Adrian MuÃ±iz (L) and Cristian Marcus MuÃ±iz during the ceremony for Anthony's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Marc Anthony Joined by Sons Ryan and Cristian During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on Her First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
ant anstead hudson birthday
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Glowing Ball of Joy' Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'Grateful to Be Your Daddo'
Mariska Hargitay and August Hermann are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Mariska Hargitay Sits Courtside with 17-Year-Old Son August at the U.S. Open — See the Rare Shot!
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year' Alongside First Day Photos for All Seven Kids
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Day Photos for All 7 Kids, Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year'
teresa giudice kids first day of school
Teresa Giudice 'Cannot Believe' Two of Her Daughters Are in High School: 'So Proud of Both of You'
daphne oz first day of school
Daphne Oz Celebrates First Day of School for Her Four Kids, Jokes They Wanted to 'Stay at the Beach'
Alabama Barker and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Note from 'Best Dad' Travis: 'You Are My Everything'
Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa Hallgren announce baby number 4
Roy Orbison Jr. and Pregnant Wife Asa Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4: 'Very Blessed' (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call fromÂ  Baby Mama No. 25
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call from 'Baby Mama #25': 'Time to Pay Child Support'
McConaughey-Levi
Matthew McConaughey on Letting Son Levi, 15, Join Social Media: 'He's Mature Enough to Tell His Own Story'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'
jack whitehall baby
Jack Whitehall Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Roxy Horner: 'Utterly Overwhelming and Joyous'
christina hall
Christina Hall Celebrates Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'So Sweet, Smart and Funny'