Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron is having a hard time adjusting to her daughter being in middle school.

While attending the Breitling Navitimer cocktail party in New York City this week, the Fast X actress, 48, talked with PEOPLE exclusively about the changes in her household since her older daughter started middle school.

"My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, 'Where's my baby?'" the star tells PEOPLE.

"And she was like, 'Mom, please don't look, mom, don't hug me,' " Theron continues. "I was like, 'Can I hug you?' She's like, 'No, no.' Oh my god. It's like a whole different game."

"There's something about having kids that you're so aware of the changes that come and they happen really fast and it's just a tremendous jump from one year to the other. So it's always exciting to see where they're going to go in the next year," adds the actress.

In 2018, Theron revealed to PEOPLE that she always saw adoption as her pathway to motherhood, due in large part to her upbringing in South Africa and early exposure to orphanages and children in need in her community.

“Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she said. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

In the same interview, Theron, who is an only child, revealed that she always knew she wanted more than one kid, even if that meant dealing with sibling rivalry.

“We went through this really beautiful stage a year ago where the baby was hugging her sibling and there was all this love and affection,” she said. “I was bawling my eyes out every day saying, ‘This is the most beautiful love I have ever witnessed in my life.’ ”

“Now the baby is almost 3 and realizes she doesn’t have to do everything her sibling tells her," Theron continued. "There’s a lot of wars in my house. I’m like, ‘Where’s the cute period that we went through?’ ”